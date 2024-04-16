6 Scams That Target Costco Members: Here’s How To Avoid Them

Shopping at Costco can save you money on everything from food and electronics to vacation packages and home services. But you could end up losing money or having personal information misused if you fall for the many scams that target members of the popular warehouse chain. Whether it’s an email, text, website or online ad, you must be cautious about what you respond to.

Here are six Costco scams to recognize.

1. Imposter Costco Websites

Whether you clicked a link or found it on the search results, you might land on a website that closely resembles Costco’s and advertises special sales. But if you check the URL, you’ll see something other than Costco.com. Rather than placing an order on such scam sites and potentially losing money, navigate directly to Costco.com to shop on Costco’s website.

2. Giveaway and Special Offer Scams

Some scammers send emails or texts or post social media ads directing you to take a Costco survey or enter a sweepstakes. They often claim you’ll win a gift card, TV, loyalty award or some mystery prize. However, Costco’s website cautions that these offers are scams, and a close look could verify that the sender or website isn’t the retailer. Don’t respond or give any information.

3. Fake Costco Membership Emails

Fake Costco member emails come from scammers who might want your login information. You may be prompted to click a link to renew your membership, redeem a reward, confirm an order or view special Costco deals. The sender could have an unusual email address or trick you with a spoofed Costco address. The safest move is to check your Costco account for any updates and ignore suspicious requests.

4. Overcharge Reimbursement Scams

If you get a text that Costco wants to reimburse you for an overcharged amount, you’re dealing with another popular scam. The text often refers to a receipt and has a link that might request your banking details. You wouldn’t receive this kind of notification from Costco since overcharges should be automatically reimbursed. Ignore the text and call Costco about any concerns.

5. Package Delivery Scams

The scammer actually claims to be the United States Postal Service rather than Costco with this scheme. It can involve a text or email about an issue delivering a Costco package, which you might have not even ordered. It could ask you to log in to a fake Costco website to update your address, which results in the scammer having your account details. Your order’s status on the warehouse chain’s real website would indicate any real issues, so check there if in doubt about any communications you receive regarding deliveries.

6. Costco Job Scams

Fake jobs are popular scams that trick Costco shoppers. You might get a job interview email advertising an unusually high hourly rate for a Costco role. Another scheme impersonates the human resources department and offers you a job if you pay money first. Don’t fall for these since Costco’s website states you won’t receive unsolicited employment offers or be charged a fee to get a job.

