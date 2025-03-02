6 Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card & How To Thwart Thieves

The risk of credit card fraud doesn’t end when or where you swipe your card. Any business that stores your credit card number could experience a data breach in which a hacker attains access to your information. These types of attacks have affected large and small sellers — and their customers — in many different industries.

However, the risk of swiping your physical credit card still remains high. Stay vigilant in protecting your account numbers and information if you use your credit card at any of these places below.

ATMs

Thieves have been skimming debit and credit card information from ATMs for years, and the innovation of chip cards was partly developed to address this risk of suspicious transactions or account takeovers. As the credit card industry advances, though, thieves adapt — and Consumer Reports notes they now have “shimmers” that can read chip-based cards.

Gas Stations

Gas stations are a haven for credit card thieves, as the pumps see a lot of customers and often receive minimal supervision — so it’s easy for fraudsters to gain access. As a result, thieves have ample opportunity to install skimmers and sometimes tiny cameras that capture PINs.

The problem is so bad that the Secret Service has gotten involved over the last several years in hopes of putting a stop to the rampage of credit card theft. If you just swiped at a gas station and notice any fraudulent charges on your credit card statement, make sure to contact your issuer immediately to let them know your account information has been breached, lost or stolen.

Mobile Vendors

While many trustworthy mobile vendors are trying to earn an honest living, there are also thieves who pose as such vendors and are set on sabotaging your credit score. At festivals, fairs, concerts and other events, attendees sometimes don’t know whether a vendor is legit or is using a card skimmer. This can leave your account susceptible to fraud.

Dining Establishments

While some restaurants now swipe your card in a visible location, many still run cards in the back of the house where you can’t see it. Should an establishment or individual server be unscrupulous, they could swipe your card through a skimmer and charge more than just your meal.

Chain Retailers

Large chain retail stores might seem like safer places to use a credit card because they have more resources to invest in security. However, the number of people who swipe cards at retailers makes them especially promising targets for thieves, and some have managed to get through the security measures in place.

Target, TJX — which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s — and others have had notable data breaches involving cards.

Online Retailers

An online transaction can leave your credit card information exposed at multiple points. The information can be stolen by malware on your device, a middle person who intercepts the transmission or a data breach of the retailer you buy from.

How To Protect Your Credit Card

With so many potential ways your credit card information can be compromised, you can’t just eliminate the threat of credit and debit card theft. There are steps you can take to better protect your card information, though. Here they are:

Use High-Visibility ATMs : Go to a high-traffic and highly visible machine, and preferably one that’s in a secure location (e.g., a bank) if possible.

: Go to a high-traffic and highly visible machine, and preferably one that’s in a secure location (e.g., a bank) if possible. Check Readers at Gas Stations: When you use a credit card at a gas station, briefly check the pump’s reader to see whether it looks like it’s been tampered with. If there are any abnormal stickers, if the inspection seal reads “void” or if there are loose parts, pay inside — you’re less likely to have your card stolen if you run it at the cash register.

When you use a credit card at a gas station, briefly check the pump’s reader to see whether it looks like it’s been tampered with. If there are any abnormal stickers, if the inspection seal reads “void” or if there are loose parts, pay inside — you’re less likely to have your card stolen if you run it at the cash register. Look at Other Nearby Readers: If there’s a noticeable difference between the readers on two otherwise identical ATMs or fuel pumps, one could have a skimmer attached. Find somewhere else to use your card.

If there’s a noticeable difference between the readers on two otherwise identical ATMs or fuel pumps, one could have a skimmer attached. Find somewhere else to use your card. Jiggle the Reader: Before you swipe your card at a nonmonitored location like an ATM or fuel pump, give the reader a slight tug. If anything seems loose, don’t use your card there. A thief could’ve loosened something to install a camera or skimmer.

Before you swipe your card at a nonmonitored location like an ATM or fuel pump, give the reader a slight tug. If anything seems loose, don’t use your card there. A thief could’ve loosened something to install a camera or skimmer. Carry Cash With You: Keep a little cash on you, and you can use this to pay whenever using a credit card seems too risky.

Keep a little cash on you, and you can use this to pay whenever using a credit card seems too risky. Don’t Store Card Information : Entering your card number for each purchase is a minor hassle compared to what coping with a stolen card entails.

: Entering your card number for each purchase is a minor hassle compared to what coping with a stolen card entails. Use a Credit Card Instead of a Debit Card: When you do use plastic, use a credit card instead of a debit card whenever possible. Credit cards are protected under The Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA), while debit cards are protected by the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA).

What To Do If Your Credit Card Is Skimmed

Even with the best protection, your credit and debit card information could still be stolen. If it ever is, follow these steps to address the problem.

Step 1: Notify Your Card Issuer Immediately

As soon as you suspect that your credit or debit card information might have been stolen, notify the bank or other institution that issued your card. According to the Federal Trade Commission, you have no liability if you report the incident before fraudulent charges are made.

If you report the potential theft after fraudulent charges are made, the amount you’re responsible for depends on how quickly you tell your card issuer. Most issuers have 24/7 numbers you can call as soon as you think a card’s information has been stolen.

Reporting is especially time-sensitive when a debit card is compromised. Should you report a stolen debit card within two business days of learning about the theft or incident, the EFTA limits your liability to $50. If you notify your card issuer more than two business days after the incident but within 60 calendar days, your maximum liability for the incident is $500.

If you wait 60 or more calendar days, your liability can exceed $500. Of course, if you can report the incident before any fraudulent charges are made, then your liability should be $0, even with a debit card.

Step 2: Give Your Card Issuer a Written Statement

Follow up on your initial notification with a written statement that you send to your card issuer. This will simply document that you did indeed contact the issuer, should a question arise about how you handled the incident.

To prove you sent the letter, send it via certified mail with a return receipt requested, and keep a copy for yourself.

Step 3: Receive a New Card and Set a New PIN

Once you notify your card issuer, they’ll likely immediately shut down your compromised card and send you a new one in the mail. How long this takes depends on the issuer and your situation.

Wait to receive your new card and set a new — and different — PIN for it when you get the card. You should make sure that your new PIN is different, because thieves sometimes try to recycle data that they’ve collected in the past. If you use the same PIN, any attempts to reuse your old number will be unsuccessful.

Step 4: Monitor Your Account Statements

Thieves sometimes use a card as soon as they obtain its information, but other times, they’ll wait to use a card. In order to make sure you catch all fraudulent charges, carefully and regularly monitor your account statements for unauthorized charges.

Of course, you should be doing this already, in case thieves stole your card information without you knowing.

Step 5: Report Unauthorized Charges

Should you notice unauthorized charges, notify your card issuer immediately. The charges might be from an incident you reported, or they could be from another instance where your credit or debit card was compromised without your knowledge. These will likely be resolved according to your account’s policy and any applicable federal or state law.

Scott M. Brodie contributed to the reporting for this article.

