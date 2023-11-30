6 Repeat Purchases That Feel Like Splurging but Are Worth the Money

There’s nothing like spending your money on things that are worth their cost. While they may seem like small luxuries, according to experts, these items enhance daily comfort and contribute to a better overall living experience.

Purchases that feel like splurges but offer long-term value like investing in quality household items such as premium tissues or toilet paper is a wise decision, said Ben Gold, finance expert and founder of Recommended Home Buyers. “Choosing higher-end products in this category often pays off in terms of durability and satisfaction.”

Here are more purchases that feel like splurging but are worth every cent.

Hiring a Cleaning Service

While it may initially feel like a splurge, a professional cleaning service can go a long way in time and effort saved, said Gold. Coupled with a consistently clean home environment, this makes it a sound investment, he added.

“A clean and organized living space positively impacts mental well-being,” he said, “making this an expenditure that translates into both tangible and intangible benefits.”

“Cleaning can be a daunting and time-consuming task, especially if you have a busy schedule,” said Evan Tunis, president of Florida Healthcare Insurance. “Instead of spending your precious free time scrubbing floors and dusting shelves, consider investing in a cleaning service.”

While it may seem like an indulgence at first, he said, the benefits far outweigh the cost.

“A professional cleaning service will leave your home sparkling clean and give you more time to relax and focus on other tasks,” Tunis added. “Their expertise and thoroughness can ensure your home is truly clean, reducing the chance of illness or allergies. You deserve a break from household chores, and hiring a cleaning service can provide just that.”

Quality Tissues/Toilet Paper

“We all know the feeling of using a rough or cheap tissue/toilet paper,” Tunis said. “It’s uncomfortable and leaves us wishing we had splurged on something better.”

Investing in high-quality tissues/toilet paper may seem like an unnecessary expense, but it is worth every penny, he said.

“Not only do good quality tissues/toilet paper feel better on our skin, but they also hold up better and require less usage,” he explained. “This means you will be restocking less frequently and saving money in the long run.”

Tunis added that good quality tissues/toilet paper are often made from sustainable materials and are more environmentally friendly. So not only are you treating yourself to a luxurious product, but you’re also helping the planet.

High-Quality Bedding

A good night’s sleep is crucial for our physical and mental well-being. Experts say investing in high-quality bedding may seem like an unnecessary expense, but it can have a significant impact on the quality of your sleep.

“High-end sheets and pillows are made from luxurious materials that feel soft and comfortable against the skin,” Tunis noted. “They also tend to last longer, saving you money in the long run.”

Quality Kitchen Tools

Cooking at home has become increasingly popular, with more people opting for healthier and more cost-effective meals. However, having cheap or low-quality kitchen tools can make the cooking experience frustrating and less enjoyable.

Tunis recommends investing in good quality pots, pans, knives and other kitchen tools which can make a significant difference in the cooking process.

“They are more durable, cook food evenly and are easier to clean,” he added. “Plus, they can inspire you to get creative in the kitchen and try out new recipes.”

Quality Skincare Products

“Our skin is our largest organ,” Tunis said, “and taking care of it should be a top priority.”

While drugstore skincare products may seem budget friendly, he said, they often contain harsh chemicals and low-quality ingredients that can do more harm than good.

“Investing in high-quality skincare products made from natural and nourishing ingredients can have a positive impact on your skin’s health and appearance,” he added. “They may cost more up front, but they are often more concentrated, meaning you use less product, making them last longer.”

Health Club or Gym Membership

Experts emphasize that physical health and well-being are priceless. Despite feeling like an indulgence, gym membership often provides the discipline and motivation necessary for regular exercise. Plus, many offer wellness classes and community support to supplement your routine.

“The value of premium gym membership is extremely underrated,” said ​​Joe Osborn, finance and business editor at DealAid. “Once I tried a premium gym, I could no longer go back to a mid-tier gym chain. The fresh towels, the front desk staff, the cleanliness and, most importantly, the patrons at the gym make the recurring monthly payment of $300 a bargain. It’s one thing I never regretted splurging on and feel like is worth every single dollar.”

