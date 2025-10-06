6 Reasons Your Staycation Might Be Way Cheaper at a Hotel Than Anywhere Else

It’s not just your imagination — vacations have gotten pricey. According to The Motley Fool, the average vacation in 2025 is projected to be $7,249.

While a staycation may seem like a much cheaper and easier option, there are things to keep in mind. In fact, here are six reasons experts told GOBankingRates your staycation may be way cheaper at a hotel than other places such as vacation rentals or even staying home.

Avoiding Extra Fees From Rentals

“Hotels often include things like breakfast, Wi-Fi, parking and access to a pool or gym, which you’d pay extra for in a rental,” said Taylor Kovar, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of 11 Financial. “Cleaning fees and service charges with short-term rentals can also add up fast. With a hotel, the price you see is usually closer to the price you pay and you still get the feeling of being away without the surprise costs.”

Scrapping Food and Dining Costs at Home

One of the biggest hidden expenses of staying home for vacation may be food. When people take a staycation, they may end up eating out at restaurants or ordering delivery almost every day to “treat” themselves.

“I’ve seen families rack up hundreds of dollars in food bills during what was supposed to be a budget-friendly week off,” said Shanli Liu, founder of FreedomFolio. “Hotels, on the other hand, often include free breakfasts, snacks or even happy hours. I’ve stayed at places where the included meals saved me more than $50 a day.”

Lowering Entertainment Costs

Per Liu, another expense that sneaks up on people is entertainment. At home, you may feel the need to plan activities, movies, shows, amusement parks and day trips, just to make the staycation feel different from an ordinary weekend.

“All those tickets and gas costs add up quickly,” Liu added. “Hotels, on the other hand, often come with built-in amenities like pools, gyms and sometimes even free access to local attractions.”

Reducing Utility and Household Costs

Liu said a lot of people forget that when you’re home, you’re still running up your utilities, air conditioning, heating, laundry, groceries and all the little extras that make home life expensive.

“I’ve had clients tell me they spent a week at home during a hot summer only to be shocked by their next electric bill,” Liu explained. “At a hotel, you’re not paying for air conditioning, water or cleaning supplies — you’re essentially outsourcing those costs. Over the span of a few days, that can be a bigger savings than most people realize.”

Minimizing Travel Costs

When people think of “vacation,” they often picture flights, gas, rental cars and all the extras that come with travel. With a staycation at a local hotel, those costs disappear.

“I’ve seen retirees and young families alike save thousands by simply staying within 30 miles of home,” Liu said. “You still get the psychological benefit of “being away,” but you avoid airfare, long car rides or parking fees.”

Finding Last-Minute Deals

“Hotels typically happen to have more last-minute booking deals and discounts,” said Brittany Betts, director of marketing and public relations for The 100 Collection.

“While this is something that the short-term rental industry has been improving and prioritizing over the past few years,” Betts added, “hotels have been doing it a bit longer, so they generally have all of the data insights that allow them to mark pricing, drive demand during dips and leverage those discounts that work well for them.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Reasons Your Staycation Might Be Way Cheaper at a Hotel Than Anywhere Else

