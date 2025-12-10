6 Reasons You’ll Be Glad You Cut Back This Holiday Season, From a Money Pro

Though the holiday carols encourage peace on Earth, the unofficial motto of the season seems to be “spend, spend, spend.” Though you’ve held fast to your pledge to be more frugal while decking the halls, you still wonder whether you’re doing enough for the people you love. You can hardly believe it, but you’re feeling guilty for not overspending.

Alejandra Rojas, entrepreneur and founder of Brown Way to Money, wants you to put that guilt away — presumably next to the Elf on the Shelf. Instead of feeling ashamed for skipping hardcore holiday spending, she says you should be glad you cut back. She spoke with GOBankingRates about why giving yourself the gift of a healthy financial future can be more rewarding than succumbing to the urge to splurge.

1. You’ve Overcome the Unspoken Rules of the Season

Rojas acknowledges that the holidays are an emotionally charged time, leaving many people vulnerable to commercial messaging that equates love with expensive gifts. Choosing to spend less may feel like going against tradition — or even defying expectations.

“That creates guilt, especially when social pressure and family dynamics are layered on top,” she said. “Many people equate spending with love or generosity, so cutting back feels like breaking an unspoken rule, even when it’s the healthier financial choice.”

Overcoming that messaging — and standing strong against the seasonal marketing blitz — empowers you to prioritize your own financial health over going along with the crowd. That’s something to be proud of.

2. You Have the Power To Change Family Traditions

Focusing on your financial well-being can transform your entire family’s money mindset. Rojas explains that showing your family what it means to make independent spending decisions can positively shift family dynamics — a change she has experienced herself.

Instead of focusing on who gets bragging rights for the niftiest gift, families begin to prioritize togetherness — sharing meals, playing games, having conversations and simply spending time with one another. As Rojas puts it, “The memories become the real value.”

3. You Can Break Cycles of Guilt

Cycles of overspending, debt and self-recrimination can breed guilt, which is hardly conducive to long-term financial success. In Rojas’s view, breaking the cycle during the holiday season, when the temptation to spend is at its peak, can help you establish positive habits all year long.

“Financially, people break the overspending cycle that often leads to guilt in the first place,” she said. “Emotionally, they feel more confident in their ability to make aligned decisions throughout the year, not just during the holidays.”

4. You Can Start the New Year on a Positive Financial Note

After the holidays, credit card balances can feel like the lump of coal at the bottom of your stocking. These balances can linger into the new year, preventing you from achieving other life and money goals, such as building savings or buying a home.

“When you set a clear holiday budget and stick to it, you start the new year financially grounded rather than having to catch up,” Rojas said. “There is nothing more discouraging in a financial journey than facing the reality that you need to postpone it for two or three more months because you have to pay down what you did last year.”

5. You Get a Holistic View of Your Decisions

Rojas adds that being intentional about your holiday spending can provide clarity on your broader financial picture. You begin to see how every choice — even something as small as buying a pricier piece of decor — can impact other financial milestones.

“A low-spend holiday becomes a powerful reset that keeps people aligned with their long-term goals,” she said.

6. You Learn New Ways of Defining Love

Despite what social media influencers and marketers suggest, money is only one way to express love and gratitude during the holidays — and it’s often not the most meaningful one. Rojas encourages you to remember that your time, presence and energy also hold tremendous value — and can be far more meaningful.

“When people recognize that, they naturally protect their financial well-being without feeling deprived,” she said. “By choosing mindful spending, you create a holiday season that feels good in the moment and supports the bigger commitments you’re working toward in the months ahead.”

Putting a Bow on It

Remember, holiday carols emphasize togetherness and compassion — not spending massive amounts of money. According to Rojas, breaking the cycle of spending and guilt this season can set you up for long-term financial success.

