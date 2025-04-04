6 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Arizona for Retirement

Arizona ranks second in the nation for retiree migration (after Florida), according to Vision Retirement. Does that mean you should follow suit and head to Arizona for retirement?

Before moving to the Grand Canyon State, consider the following drawbacks.

Disaster Risk

No one wants to lose their home to a fire or flood, but it’s especially hard to rebuild in your 70s or 80s.

And make no mistake — Arizona gets more than its fair share of both. The state ranks third in the lower 48 states for fire risk and first for flood risk, per Climate Check.

Climate

To say that it gets hot in Arizona doesn’t convey the full oppressiveness. Think cook-an-egg-on-the-sidewalk heat.

“If you’re not used to 110-degree days and limited outdoor time during summer, it can really impact your quality of life,” said Jake Wells, a real estate investor and owner of Phoenix-based LRT Offers. “I work with plenty of sellers who ended up relocating again after realizing it wasn’t the fit they imagined.”

That can also lead to sky-high electric bills in the hot months to pay for all that air conditioning.

Cost and Hassle of Snowbirding

Some retirees plan on being snowbirds — spending winters in Arizona and summers in their (presumably cooler) home state.

That comes with plenty of its own costs and hassles. Some retirees keep two homes, paying for both. That leaves them with two homes to furnish and maintain, as well as two mortgages, property tax bills and insurance policies.

Impact of Snowbirds on Year-Round Residents

If you plan to live full-time in Arizona, that too can come with downsides caused by all the surrounding snowbirds.

“Arizona’s real estate market is heavily influenced by snowbirds,” explained Austin Glanzer, real estate investor with 717 Home Buyers. “Snowbird housing demand drives up prices, limits inventory and creates competition for rentals during peak seasons.”

Meanwhile, that could leave entire neighborhoods largely empty in the warmer months. That diminishes the sense of community and could make it harder for businesses to stay open year-round to service full-time residents.

Cost of Living

Sure, parts of Arizona are cheap. But the parts where you probably want to live as a retiree are likely more expensive.

Chase Bertoni, owner of Prestige Investments, said the cost of living often catches retirees off guard. “Many people move to Arizona expecting it to be an affordable retirement haven, but depending on where you land — especially in places like Scottsdale or Flagstaff — the prices can rival coastal cities.”

Indeed, Zillow reports the average home price in Arizona at $426,237, compared with the nationwide average of $357,138. Flagstaff residents pay an average of $660,963, while Scottsdale homebuyers pay a steep $836,034.

Traffic and Crime

As a major metro area, Phoenix comes with big-city problems, including traffic congestion and high crime rates.

On the traffic side, Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack among major cities. WalletHub ranks it 48th out of 100 cities in the U.S. Even so, it ranks worst in the nation for traffic deaths, according to Arizona’s Family.

The crime picture in Phoenix also gives many retirees pause. According to Neighborhood Scout, Phoenix is safer than only 7% of other U.S. cities.

