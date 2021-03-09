6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Gartner (IT) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Gartner Inc.IT is a consulting services provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Gartner an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. Shares of Gartner have returned 69.5%, outperforming the 51% rally of the industry it belongs to and 42.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the said time frame.

Solid Zacks Rank: Gartner has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s first-quarter 2021 earnings has climbed 24.6% to $1.01 per share. Estimates for 2021 and 2022 have moved up 3.8% and 5.5%, respectively.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Gartner has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.9%, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indications of a company’s prospects. For 2021, Gartner’s earnings are expected to register 25.4% growth. Further, the company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 13.5%.

Growth Factors: Gartner has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration, which helps it mitigate operating risks. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks not only instills investors’ confidence in the stock but also positively impacts earnings per share. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvement in operational efficiency.

Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, Huron Consulting HURN and NV5 Global NVEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Huron Consulting and NV5 Global is 3.5%, 14% and 16.8%, respectively.

