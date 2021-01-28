6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

CoreLogic, Inc.CLGX is a consulting services provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CoreLogic an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. Shares of CoreLogic have returned 61.4%, outperforming the 18.6% rally of the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: CoreLogic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CoreLogic’s current-quarter earnings has increased 31.7% to $1.08 per share. Estimates for 2021 have moved up 10.7%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: CoreLogic has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indications of a company’s prospects. For first-quarter 2021, CoreLogic’s earnings are expected to register 42.1% growth. For 2021, earnings are expected to register 10.8% growth.

Growth Factors: CoreLogic’s top line is benefiting from strength in core mortgage and insurance, as well as spatial solutions. The bottom line is being driven by revenue growth, operating leverage, better business mix and cost-efficiency programs.

The company has raised guidance for 2021. It is optimistic about its annual results on the back of organic revenue growth, operational efficacy and market volumes. CoreLogic expects revenues of $1.64-$1.675 billion compared with the prior guidance of $1.585-$1.630 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of $4.40-$4.65 compared with the prior guidance of $4.00-$4.20. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated between $575 million and $600 million, compared with the prior guidance of $625-$650 million.

CoreLogic is working on strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth. It is investing in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms, and infrastructure to build strong strategic client partnerships.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, Aptiv APTV and NV5 Global NVEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Aptiv and NV5 Global is 3.5%, 10.9% and 16.8%, respectively.

