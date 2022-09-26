6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Triton International (TRTN) Now

Triton International Limited TRTN continues to benefit from improving freight market conditions and strong investor-friendly measures.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Triton International an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Triton International have gained 5% over the past year against the 15.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Triton International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Triton International’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 2.6% year over year to $2.76. For full-year 2022, the company’s earnings have increased 4.2% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton International has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2022, Triton International’s earnings are expected to register 13.6% growth. For 2022, the company’s earnings are expected to grow at 22.4% year over year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%.

Growth Factors: The gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand bodes well for Triton International. With the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business. We are also impressed by the company’s commitment to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks despite the coronavirus-related adversities.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX, Ryder System, Inc. R and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

GATX Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days.

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.3% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ryder’s current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 90 days.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 142% over the past year.



