6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Triton International (TRTN) Now

Triton International Limited TRTN continues to benefit from strong investor-friendly measures.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Triton International an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Triton International have gained 24.5% over the past year, outperforming the 6.1% surge of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Triton International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Triton International’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 2.6% year over year to $2.76. For full-year 2022, the company’s earnings have increased 4.2% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton International has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2022, Triton International’s earnings are expected to register 13.6% growth. For 2022, the company’s earnings are expected to grow at 22.4%, year over year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%.

Growth Factors: We are impressed by Triton International’s commitment to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks despite the coronavirus-related adversities. Gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand bodes well for the company. With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are Ryder System, Inc. R, GATX Corporation GATX and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well.

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.3% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.2%, on average.

Shares of Ryder have gained 10.8% over the past year.

GATX Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of GATX have gained 14.1% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average.

Shares of TNK have gained 125.1% over the past year.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.