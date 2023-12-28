6 Reasons Why You Should Bet on Rollins (ROL) Stock Now

Rollins, Inc. ROL is a building maintenance service provider that has performed well over the past year and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes ROL an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past year. Shares of Rollins have returned 19%, outperforming the 17.3% increase of the industry it belongs to.

Rollins, Inc. Price

Rollins, Inc. price | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Solid Rank: Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. One estimate for 2023 has moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revisions, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has climbed 1.1%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Rollins has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 7.2%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of 89 cents reflects 18.7% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 10.8% growth in 2024.

Growth Factors: The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider remains in good shape, driven by strong construction activity. Revenues increased 15.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023, with all its business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registering growth.

Rollins has developed its operating platform in a way that increases cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency and facilitates swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes ROL a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term.The company paid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector.

FTI Consulting FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $7 per share, indicating 3.4% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

Broadridge BR also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.72 and is expected to grow 10.1%.

BR beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

