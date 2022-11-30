6 Reasons Why You Should Bet on Rollins (ROL) Stock Now

Rollins, Inc. ROL is a building maintenance service provider that has performed well over the past year and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes ROL an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past year. Shares of Rollins have returned 24.7%, outperforming the 18.8% increase of the industry it belongs to.

Rollins, Inc. Price

Rollins, Inc. price | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Solid Rank: Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Three estimates for 2022 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revisions, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has climbed 1.4%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Rollins has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 4.3%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of 73 cents reflects 7.4% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 8.2% growth in 2023.

Growth Factors: Acquisitions are a significant catalyst for Rollins’ business development and are helping the company expand its global brand recognition and geographical footprint, along with boosting its revenues. The company completed 27 purchases in the first nine months of 2022. Rollins completed 39 acquisitions in 2021.

Rollins believes in returning capital through dividends. Consistent dividend payments underscore the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its business confidence. The company paid dividends of $208.7 million, $160.5 million and $153.8 million in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.