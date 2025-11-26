6 Reasons Why You Should Add Expeditors Stock to Your Portfolio

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the future. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes EXPD an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run so far this year. Shares of EXPD have gained 30.2% year-to-date, outperforming the 0.1% decline of the transportation-services industry it belongs to.

Solid Zacks Rank: EXPD presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has moved 12.5% north in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised to 6.36% upward in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: EXPD has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.94%.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For 2025, EXPD’s earnings are expected to improve 2.27% year over year.

Growth Factors: E-commerce growth is a tailwind for Expeditors. E-commerce, which has gained in importance, leads to greater demand for intermodal services – the long-haul movement of shipping containers from ship to rail and truck.E-commerce demand strength should continue to support the growth of companies like Expeditors.

Expeditors' strong financial position supports its growth-by-acquisition strategy. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. Such moves instill investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest, Inc. SKYW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.63% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 29.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.34% north in the past 60 days.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.95% for the current year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SkyWest’s 2025 earnings has moved 3.82% north in the past 60 days.

