6 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Ryanair Stock Now

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) is benefiting from the improvement in traffic from the pandemic-led slump. Measures to expand its fleet and bring down debt levels are encouraging.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes RYAAY an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. Shares of RYAAY have gained 44.3% so far this year compared with the 12% rise of the industry it belongs to.

RYAAY Stock YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: RYAAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has moved 0.86% north in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised to 11.06% upward in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: RYAAY has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 61.20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2025, RYAAY’s earnings are expected to grow 25.18% year over year. For 2025, RYAAY’s earnings are expected to improve 44.87% year over year.

Growth Factors:RYAAY's top line continues to benefit from the resurgent travel scenario. The carrier carried more than 200 million passengers in its fiscal year that ended March 2025, becoming the first European carrier to do so in a year. RYAAY’s measures to expand its fleet, to cater to the rising travel demand, look encouraging. The inclusion of modern planes in its fleet and the retirement of the old ones aligns with its environmentally-friendly approach.

A solid balance sheet allows RYAAY to reward its shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend payments. RYAAY's efforts to repay its debts are also encouraging.As of June 30, 2025, RYAAY made €0.4 billion in debt repayments.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and The Greenbrier Companies GBX.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining two quarters, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

GBX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Greenbrier has an expected earnings growth rate of 33% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average beat of 70%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.