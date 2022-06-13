6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Genpact (G) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Genpact Limited G has performed well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Genpact an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a solid run on the bourse over the past three months. Shares of Genpact have gained 3.3% over the past three months, outperforming the 0.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: Genpact has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genpact’s 2022 earnings has climbed 1.1% to $2.68 per share.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Genpact has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indicators of a company’s prospects. For full-year 2022 and 2023, Genpact’s earnings are expected to grow at 9.4% and 12.3%, respectively, year over year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.3%.

Growth Factors: Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Buyouts boost customer base and drive top-line growth. Artificial Intelligence offers ample growth opportunities. Genpact is benefiting from its strong clientele across the world. Consistency in dividend payments and share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Gartner IT and Avis Budget CAR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 54.2% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.9%.

Gartner’s shares have gained 10.6% in the past year. IT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner's current-year earnings has moved up 13.6% in the past 90 days.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.8% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.