6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy GATX Stock Now

GATX Corporation GATX continues to benefit from the gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market and share-holder-friendly moves.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes GATX an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of GATX have gained 19.7% over the past year, outperforming the 6.5% surge of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: GATX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s 2022 earnings has moved up 2.1% year over year to $5.95. For full-year 2023, the company’s earnings have increased 2.6% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: GATX has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 28.9% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2022, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 2.7% growth. For 2022 and 2023, the company’s earnings are expected to grow at 17.6% and 11.8%, year over year, respectively.

Growth Factors:The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is aiding GATX’s top line. Demand for the majority of railcar types in GATX's fleet remains robust, and absolute lease rates grew sequentially for the eighth consecutive quarter in second-quarter 2022. Also, GATX raising its 2022 earnings guidance on the back of strength in global rail markets and a robust secondary market for railcars is encouraging. We are upbeat about GATX's measures to reward its shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. Consistent dividend payouts highlight GATX's commitment to boost shareholders’ value, and underscore its strong financial condition and bright prospects.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are Ryder System, Inc. R,Triton International Limited TRTN and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK ,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well.

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.3% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.2%, on average.

Shares of Ryder have gained 12.6% over the past year.

Triton has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.4% for the current year. TRTN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

Shares of TRTN have gained 24.5% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average.

Shares of TNK have gained 135.8% over the past year.



Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.