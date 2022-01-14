6 Reasons to Bet on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is a cloud-based human capital management (“HCM”) solutions provider that has performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 44% in the past year compared with a 36.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for fiscal 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up slightly in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ADP has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.77, which reflects year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Earnings are expected to register 10.3% growth in fiscal 2023. The company’s long-term expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate is pegged at 12%.

Driving Factors: ADP has been able to accelerate DataCloud penetration, and increase investment in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service alignment initiatives through its ongoing transformation initiatives. Through these initiatives, the company continues to innovate, improve operations, expand margins and enhance innovation abilities.

The recent acquisition of Integrated Design is expected to expand the reach of the company’s comprehensive HCM and Workforce Management solutions to industries with complex compliance challenges and reporting requirements. Acquisitions like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company have strengthened ADP’s customer base and are helping it expand operations in international markets. The company continues to pursue acquisitions that strategically fit its overall business mix and are easy to integrate over the long term.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Accenture ACN.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 459.9% for 2021. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 392.3% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 19.4%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 500% for 2021. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 156.3% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of around 19.8% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 42.5% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. ACN sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

