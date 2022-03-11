6 Reasons to Add Robert Half (RHI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is a staffing and risk consulting services provider that has performed brilliantly over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share-price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Robert Half an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Robert Half have returned 43.2%, significantly outperforming the 8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Robert Half International Inc. Price

Solid Rank: Robert Half has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Five estimates for 2022 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision for Robert Half, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 8.9% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Robert Half has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 19.5%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.22 for Robert Half’s 2022 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 16%. Earnings are expected to register 6.7% growth in 2022.

Growth Factors: Protiviti, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, is in great shape. It is focusing on technology consulting, with additional emphasis on cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Protiviti revenues increased 37% year over year to $495 million on an as-adjusted basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Robert Half has a strong balance sheet. The company had no debt at the end of third-quarter 2021 against a cash and cash equivalent balance of $634 million.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 44.2% in the past year.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 16.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 17.5% in the past year.

