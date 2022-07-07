6 Reasons For Investors to Buy C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock Now

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.CHRW continues to benefit from improving freight market conditions and strong investor-friendly measures.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes C.H. Robinson an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of C.H. Robinson have gained 10.1% over the past year, outperforming the 16.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and 11.6% loss of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Solid Zacks Rank: C.H. Robinson has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 18.2% year over year to $1.88. For full-year 2022, the company’s earnings have increased 15.5% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: C.H. Robinson has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.1% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For second-quarter 2022, C.H. Robinson’s earnings are expected to register 30.6% growth. For full-year 2022, the company’s earnings are expected to grow at 15.9%, year over year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9%.

Growth Factors: C.H. Robinson’s measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, C.H. Robinson returned $250.6 million to its shareholders in the first quarter through cash dividends ($72.9 million) and share repurchases ($177.7 million). Such shareholder-friendly moves instill investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share. With improved freight market conditions, C.H. Robinson is benefiting from higher pricing and volumes across most of its service lines. The series of acquisitions carried out by the company in recent years are also driving its growth.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are Kirby KEX, Golar LNG Limited GLNG and Diana Shipping Inc. DSX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well.

Kirby has an expected earnings growth rate of 278.57% for the current year. KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

KEX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Golar LNG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s current-year earnings has improved 16.7% over the past 90 days.

Shares of GLNG have gained 59.2% over the past year.

Diana has an expected earnings growth rate of 265.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSX’s current-year earnings has improved 5.4% over the past 90 days.

Shares of DSX have gained 10.6% so far this year.

