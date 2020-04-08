6 Quotes That Could Make You Rethink Your Personal Finances

Figuring out how to effectively manage your money is a lifelong project. And you can learn some valuable lessons from experts that help you make smarter decisions.

These six quotes, for example, will hopefully inspire you and make you think about your spending habits, asset allocation, and investment choices so you can achieve great things with your hard-earned dollars.

3 quotes from Dave Ramsey

We'll start with quotes from personal-finance expert Dave Ramsey that relate to general money-management principles.

"We buy things we don't need with money we don't have, to impress people we don't like."

Far too often, we spend to keep up with the Joneses, and then don't have the money we need to see us through times of trouble or to help us build a secure future. Financial security is worth a lot more than possessions, especially if you are buying things to look good rather than because they truly enrich your life.

"Earning a lot of money is not the key to prosperity. How you handle it is."

Getting a big paycheck may seem like the key to becoming wealthy, and it certainly helps. But unexpected economic events can happen, and your large paycheck could disappear instantly. If you've spent every penny you're earning on assets that don't appreciate in value, you'll be in a lot of financial trouble.

But regardless of whether your paycheck is big or small, you can spend carefully, save money, and invest to grow your wealth. If you do that, you'll set yourself up for success.

"Get rich quick doesn't work. Crock-Pot mentality always defeats microwave mentality!"

For most people, it takes a long time (sometimes a lifetime) to become rich. If you're trying to take shortcuts, you'll make it harder for yourself to get there. But if you save a little bit as you can, make sound investments, and let your money grow over time, almost anyone can become rich.

3 quotes from the Warren Buffett

While Ramsey's quotes relate to how best to use your money, advice from legendary investor Warren Buffett can help you when you're looking for where to put all that money you save by spending responsibly.

Some of these quotes are especially important now, during increased volatility in the stock market because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

If you're tempted to stop investing right now because economic conditions are uncertain, this quote should make you think twice.

Many high-quality companies have seen their stock prices fall in recent weeks due to the coronavirus crisis even though their businesses are sound. Buying now could be a great opportunity to grow your wealth since you're essentially getting access to shares at discounted prices.

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

This is another important lesson, especially during these turbulent times. Buying stocks because you think you can make a quick profit (perhaps because they're working on coronavirus drugs or vaccines) may not turn out well for you unless you're confident in the long-term soundness of the company.

"In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts, the Depression, a dozen or so recessions and financial panics, oil shocks, a flu epidemic, and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497."

This is another important message for people who are scared about the current state of the stock market. Black swan events such as the COVID-19 pandemic happen, and they can dramatically affect the performance of the stock market. But that impact is usually short term, the crisis always passes, and the market eventually recovers. So even in volatile times, investing in stocks is usually your best bet if you hope to build wealth.

Will you change the way you think about your finances?

Making smart choices about saving, spending, and avoiding debt can be a challenge. Hopefully, these quotes will get you thinking a little differently as you manage your money so you can make the kind of decisions that set you up for success.

