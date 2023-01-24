6 Questions Your Financial Adviser Should be Asking

Most people expect to talk about their investments when they meet with a financial professional — and that’s an important part of the conversation. But to help you build a solid retirement strategy, it’s critical that you share what you have in and outside your portfolio.

For example: What kind of debt, if any, are you carrying, and do you expect to pay it off before you retire? How much do you still owe on your mortgage? Do you have an emergency fund? What income streams, besides Social Security, do you expect to have when you retire?

Often, people who are nearing retirement have a “junk drawer” of investments they’ve accumulated over time. Maybe somebody told them to buy annuities or advised them to go with a certain stock/bond mix, but they aren’t sure why.

If an investment doesn’t have a purpose, it may be time to switch it for something that does.

When you first started investing, your objective was to grow your money — accumulating as much as you could to get to your long-term goals. In retirement, that focus typically transitions to distribution (finding products that can provide the income you’ll need to replace your paycheck) and preservation (looking at ways to lower the risk in your portfolio). Again, investing with a purpose is key.

If you’re like most retirees, you’ll have more than one income source in retirement, including Social Security, possibly a pension and your retirement savings.

The sequence in which you turn on those income streams can affect your bottom line in several ways, from the amount of money you’ll receive over your lifetime to the taxes you’ll pay every year.

Budgeting for the coming year is tough enough, I know. But it’s important to have a rough idea of what you expect to spend in retirement vs. what you think your income will be. Do you hope to buy an RV, travel and pursue new interests? Or are you planning to downsize your home and your lifestyle?

Keep in mind that your income and spending are likely to change as you age or when one spouse passes away.

Even if you have a pretty good retirement strategy in place, you still may have some difficult decisions to make regarding legacy and long-term care planning. Can your strategy stand up to a long period of market volatility, inflation or higher taxes in the future?

A retirement professional can help you find the right strategies to deal with these and other risks you may face.

Your adviser may not address all of these topics in depth in your first meeting. (It’s a lot!) But you should expect to discuss them as you build your strategy. And, of course, you should always feel free to come in or call with questions of your own.

Kim Franke-Folstad contributed to this article.

