6 Proposed Solutions to the Social Security Crisis: Which Would Actually Work?

Recently, the Social Security Board of Trustees released a report that said its cash reserves are expected to run out by 2033. When that happens, the program will only be able to pay for 77% of scheduled benefits. In other words, if Congress doesn’t act quickly to address Social Security’s pending shortfall, millions of Americans’ Social Security checks could shrink drastically a decade from now.

To prevent a Social Security crisis, policymakers and experts have put forward countless ideas hoping to address the issue. But with so many options on the table, which solutions would actually work?

How Social Security Funding Works

Before we dive into the current proposed solutions for the Social Security crisis, let’s first take a look at how the federal government funds Social Security. In simple terms, Social Security dollars come from dedicated payroll tax, which is paid by employers and employees (each contributing 6.2% of wages up to the taxable maximum of $160,200) and the self-employed (contributing 12.4% of their wages). However, this system can only continue to function when there are enough workers to pay current beneficiaries.

Why Is Social Security Running Out of Money

As mentioned above, Social Security funds are supplied by workers who contribute payroll taxes each year. But with the U.S. population aging, people choosing to have fewer kids and more baby boomers retiring, fewer workers are left to fund the benefits of each retiree. Without reform, the money held by Social Security trust funds could run dry by 2035.

Proposed Solutions to the Social Security Crisis

Undoubtedly, Social Security needs fixing. With the current pace that Social Security funds are depleting, millions of senior citizens and retirees could see their benefits slashed by around 20% within a decade. To prevent a Social Security trust fund depletion, the government has two options: increase payroll taxes or reduce benefits. Of course, this is easier said than done, but lawmakers in Washington are currently considering a few solutions to tackle the Social Security crisis.

Benefit Reductions

If Congress decides to fix Social Security by reducing benefits, it may do so by:

Raising the full retirement age. According to the Social Security Administration, you can start receiving your Social Security benefits as early as age 62. However, you won’t be entitled to full benefits until you reach your full retirement age — which is currently set to 67 for workers born after 1959. By raising the full retirement age threshold to 70 and beyond, Congress hopes to make more workers ineligible for full Social Security benefits for longer — slowing down the pace of the Social Security trust fund’s depletion.

Reducing Social Security benefits for high earners. Lawmakers may also adjust the way that Social Security benefits are calculated to reduce the amount higher earners would receive in their golden years.

Lowering Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs). Since 1975, Social Security’s benefit increases have been based on how fast the cost of living is rising. These adjustments to the Social Security benefit amounts are also known as cost-of-living adjustments or COLAs. However, many argue that the cost-of-living adjustments have been too generous and should be lowered to decrease costs and make benefits grow slower.

Tax Increases

Here’s what Congress may do if it chooses to reform Social Security by raising taxes:

Lifting the tax cap. In 2023, any income over the earnings cap ($160,200) is exempt from the Social Security payroll tax. By eliminating or lifting this tax cap, Congress could provide more revenue to the Social Security trust fund and keep it solvent for longer.

Employees and employers currently each contribute 6.2% of wages in taxes to fund Social Security. By increasing this rate, Congress could pump more money into the Social Security trust fund and ensure it remains sustainable for years to come. Taxing fringe benefits. Fringe benefits are perks or extra compensation above an employee’s stated salary. And certain fringe benefits, such as health and life insurance, are nontaxable. If Congress taxed these dollars, they could improve the Social Security program’s solvency.

Which Proposed Solution Would Actually Work?

So, what’s the verdict? Which of these proposed solutions to resolve the Social Security crisis would actually work?

According to Nicholas B. Creel, a political scientist and business law assistant professor at Georgia College & State University, Republicans often lean heavily toward the cost-cutting approach of benefit reduction, whereas Democrats are more inclined to consider tax increases to reinforce revenue. Creel said that “in the end, we’ll probably have to rely on both strategies given that changes to the program will necessitate a bipartisan compromise to get it passed into law.”

But in Creel’s opinion, eliminating or lifting the income cap on Social Security tax seems to be the most sensible option. Currently, the tax exempts all income over $160,200, which means that every dollar earned over that amount is not subjected to the tax. He said, “By lifting this cap, Social Security would be able to pay promised benefits for at least another 35 years.” Plus, this increase in taxes would only affect the wealthiest 6% of Americans who earn more than $160,200 and can well afford the increased taxes. Creel argues that this tradeoff is worth it in order to ensure that all Americans receive the benefit payments that were promised to them.

What Can You Do To Ensure a Fully-Funded Retirement?

While we can’t fully control what Congress does in the next decade to fix Social Security, we do have control over our own finances. To ensure a fully-funded retirement, start cutting back on your spending and socking away extra cash. And if you need help creating a solid retirement plan, consider working with a financial advisor who can guide you in the right direction. By building a cushy nest egg, you won’t have to worry about not receiving enough Social Security benefits to sustain a comfortable lifestyle in your golden years.

