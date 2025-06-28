6 Practical Tips for Living Below Your Means, According To Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden

Stretching your budget might be easier than you think. Making a few small lifestyle adjustments can add up faster than you might realize. Kate Kaden, an influencer who shares tips on frugal living, budgeting and saving money on her YouTube channel has plenty of advice to offer. In her video “Six Practical Tips to Live Below Your Means,” she shared several easy tips to help you save money.

If you’re looking for ways to spend less that probably won’t hugely impact your lifestyle, Kaden has you covered. Keep reading to find out six ways to cut costs in your everyday life

Drink Mostly Water

If your refrigerator is filled with beverages like soda, juice and energy drinks, it’s time to refine your shopping list. Unless she’s having guests over, Kaden only keeps water, milk and coffee in her home.

She noted the many health benefits of drinking primarily water, as well as the financial gains. Even if you buy bottled water, she said doing so in bulk can still be inexpensive. Plus, Kaden lives in Maine, which she said offers money to recycle bottles, which she does to earn extra cash.

Ultimately, she said buying fewer beverages will add up calorically and pricewise, making this strategy an all-around win.

Conserve Water Where It Makes Sense

Using excess water isn’t just wasteful — it’s expensive. Kaden takes several steps to keep her water bill low. For example, she turns off the water when brushing her teeth and promptly gets in the shower as soon as the water reaches her ideal temperature.

She said she’s even heard of people taking timed showers to conserve water, but this isn’t a frugal practice she wishes to adopt.

Conserve Light and Power

Electric bills can easily consume a good portion of a paycheck, but Kaden says her monthly bill is always under $100. Her one exception was during a summer month when she had her air conditioning on more than usual, due to a heatwave.

She said she doesn’t do anything inventive to keep her electric bill low. Basically, she’s just taking common sense measures like turning off the lights when she leaves the room and unplugging certain electronics — like chargers — when not in use. Phantom power is the reason she cited for doing this, saying devices plugged into outlets in your home can still run your electric bill up — even when not in use.

Carry Food and Water

If you’re leaving the house for more than an hour, Kaden said it’s important bring snacks and water with you. She said you may be tempted to go through a drive-thru or stop at a convenience store if you become hungry on your outing, which can add up fast.

She said it’s much cheaper to bring snacks you already have at home. This will allow you to avoid the upcharge on snacks packaged for convenience.

Don’t Pay With Credit for Items You Can’t Afford

It sounds simple, but many people spend now and worry about their credit card bill later. Personally, Kaden said she never puts anything on a credit card that she can’t actually afford.

While she does use a credit card, she pays it off in full each month. She said not following this rule is stressful, so don’t do it.

Get Nosy

When it comes to saving money, Kaden said you can learn a lot from others. Therefore, she’s not afraid to ask for advice if she sees someone making positive financial strides. For example, if you see someone doing a great job saving, ask them how they’re doing it.

“Education never gets old,” she said. Learning how other people do things is fun, she said. You might discover tips you never would’ve thought of yourself.

