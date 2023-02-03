6 Popular Stores That Offer the Best Discounts to Seniors

Though inflation is cooling down a bit, prices are still higher than many can afford. Seniors are in a particularly tough spot as they are usually living on a fixed income and cannot increase their earnings when the going gets tough. Even without inflation, seniors struggle with poverty. According to the National Council on Aging, over 15 million older adults ages 65 and over are economically insecure, with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. For this vulnerable population, retailers that offer discounts exclusively for them are essential.

What popular stores offer the best discounts to seniors and what do those discounts look like? Let’s dive in.

Ross Dress for Less

Discount haven Ross Dress for Less, more commonly known as simply Ross, offers markdowns for everyone, but it’s especially great for elders.

“Ross is an excellent place for seniors to save on clothing and home decor,” said Bill Ryze, chartered financial consultant at Fiona. “They offer a 10% discount every Tuesday for seniors aged 55 and over. The senior discount applies to most items in the store, though certain brands of clothing and home goods are not eligible.”

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is also a hotspot for seniors, offering a 15% discount on Wednesdays to those ages 60 and over.

“The discount applies to all regular, sale, and clearance-priced merchandise,” Ryze said. “The discount applies to most items in the store but excludes some brands, including Nike and Adidas.”

Joann

“There’s a good chance you can get a 20% discount during a Joann Senior Discount Day; however, there doesn’t seem to be any guarantee on when these days will occur,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “So it’s best to either call your local store and ask, or follow them on social media to get a heads up on when the next one will occur.”

Walgreens

On the first Tuesday of every month, Walgreens hosts Seniors Day, which gives those ages 55 and up 20% off select purchases. Have your ID ready.

Rite Aid

On the first Wednesday of every month, Rite Aid shoppers ages 65 and up who have a Rite Aid membership card can take 20% off their Rite Aid purchase. You must sign up ahead of time to be eligible for this program.

Amazon

“Those who participate in SNAP, Medicaid or other qualifying government assistance programs can score 50% off a Prime membership,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.

