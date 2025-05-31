6 Places You Should Never Keep Your Money When Traveling This Summer

Though paper money has gone the way of the dodo in many respects, sometimes when you travel you just want some cold hard cash at hand to make life easier. While many people don’t carry cash at all, others have go-to methods of storing their money.

Read Next: 3 Reasons Disney World Has Become Unaffordable for the Middle Class

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Whether you’re a frequent or casual traveler, it’s important to know where to keep your money so that it doesn’t get lost or stolen while you’re on your trip. Here are six places you should never keep your cash when traveling.

Outer Pockets of Backpacks or Luggage

You should be aware that when it comes to specific areas of storage on your bag or luggage, some are safer than others. For example, the back or outer pockets of your backpacks or luggage compartments are not the best place to keep your money while traveling. Not only do these places lack security, but they’re also easily accessible to pickpockets.

Check Out: 10 Most Expensive Meals in the World

Unattended Hotel Room

Your hotel room might not be as secure as you think. Even if it’s highly rated and in a safe area, you still shouldn’t leave your money out in the open in your room. For instance, try not to leave your card on the side table of your hotel room when you go sightseeing or out for the day. You never want to leave your information or money vulnerable to being easily stolen.

Alternatively, if you want to leave something in your room, opt for hotel room safes, as they are the best go-to choice for locking away passports, cash and valuables. One of the best investments you can make when traveling is in your peace of mind.

In One Place

Unfortunately, savvy thieves know how to spot tourists who can become targets if they know they have money and are ready to use any opportunity to steal it. Be careful when travelling abroad and try to distribute your money across several locations rather than keeping it all in one place.

For example, instead of putting it all in your purse or wallet, try separating it to several safe spots so you don’t have all your cash in one basket.

Outer Clothing Pockets

Not only should you never keep money in your backpack’s outer pockets, but also avoid the loose pockets of your clothing. Pants and coat pockets are places where money can easily fall out, or a thief can slip a hand in without being noticed. You can hide your money in more secure places or also try using zippered pockets and RFID-blocking pouches to deter thieves.

In Large Bills

Traveling with cash isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it can be more problematic if lost or stolen. With that in mind, carrying large bills might not be the best — or safest — option. Instead, try carrying around small bills and only having enough cash for wherever you are heading, and leave the rest back in the hotel safe.

Some lesser-known or smaller travel destinations might not accept cards, so be prepared for this before taking your trip. More popular destinations, on the other hand, often have alternative payment options available if you don’t want to have to worry about having cash on you.

Easily Accessible Wallet

A person’s wallet is one of the most common places to keep cash, making it a prime target for pickpockets. This doesn’t mean you can’t keep your money in your wallet at all — it just means you need to be smart about it as thieves are more prevalent in tourist-heavy cities.

Don’t make where you keep your money or wallet easy for them. Instead, keep your wallet in an interior pocket in your backpack or purse so that there are a few layers anyone would have to get through to reach it.

Angela Mae contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Places You Should Never Keep Your Money When Traveling This Summer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.