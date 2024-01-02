6 Places To Retire That Are Just Like the West Coast but Cheaper

Many retirees dream of settling down in beautiful West Coast destinations like California, Oregon and Washington for the pleasant climate, coastal access, cultural amenities and relaxed pace of life. However, the high cost of living in these popular states can put a dent in retirement budgets.

The good news is there are alternatives across the U.S. that offer vibrant retirement living at a fraction of the West Coast price tag. Whether you crave charming beach towns, dynamic urban hubs, access to nature and outdoor recreation or rich arts and culture scenes, you can find an inspiring location to call home.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina, provides a charming coastal town feel reminiscent of West Coast destinations, with greater affordability and mild weather year-round. This port city offers rich history and culture, including an energetic arts environment, galleries, museums and live music.

“The area boasts a thriving arts and culture scene, historic neighborhoods and a mild climate perfect for outdoor activities,” said Chris McGuire, founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja.

According to Payscale, the cost of living (COL) in Wilmington is 4% lower than the national average and the median home price is around $347,000. If you compare that to San Francisco, where the median home price is upward of $1.3 million and the COL is 79% higher than the national average, Wilmington is looking even more attractive.

With a growing restaurant scene led by local chefs, Wilmington serves up delicious coastal cuisine focused on fresh regional seafood and produce. Those seeking an engaging but laidback lifestyle will feel at home in Wilmington at a fraction of the West Coast price tag.

Greenville, South Carolina

Named a best place to retire by Southern Living, Greenville offers city living with a small-town feel — perfect for retirees. Greenville provides a blend of amenities like local wineries, a thriving arts scene, temperate weather ideal for year-round outdoor recreation, farmers markets and an award-winning culinary scene.

“We have great subdivisions with community pools, tennis courts, pickleball and much more to do, making it a great place for active retirees,” said Linda O’Brien, a Coldwell Banker Caine broker associate highlighting the connected, amenity-rich communities available. “Each community has a Facebook page that provides book clubs, bunco groups and other ways for everyone to get involved.”

And according to Payscale, COL in Greenville is 9% lower than the national average and the median house price is $322,403. Compare that to Los Angeles where the COL is 51% higher than the national average and the median house price is $1,083,995, you’re getting a whole lot more for less in Greenville.

With abundant amenities to stay active and involved, paired with the wineries, arts and culinary diversity Greenville offers, retirees can tap into a tight-knit yet dynamic community reminiscent of West Coast living for a more affordable price.

Charleston, South Carolina

Also in South Carolina, Charleston exudes low-country charm with its cobblestone streets, antebellum manor homes and location on the Atlantic Ocean. Picturesque neighborhoods, award-winning eateries, galleries, boutiques and more add to Charleston’s allure for retirees seeking an attractive coastal lifestyle.

“If coastal living, historic charm and cultural diversity are appealing, Charleston provides all of that at a more affordable price point,” said Erik Wright, CEO of New Horizon Home Buyers.

According to Payscale, Charleston’s cost of living is 2% lower than the national average with homes having a median price of $436,033. Compare that to San Diego, California, where the COL is 44% higher than the national average and the median home cost is around $1 million.

Though Charleston’s popularity has increased home prices, the city still provides better affordability than many West Coast locations. Retirees can truly capture elegant coastal living in this special city for less.

Nashville, Tennessee

Known as Music City, Nashville offers retirees a creative arts community, tasty cuisine and plenty of green spaces and outdoor activities.

“For those who appreciate a lively music scene and Southern hospitality, Nashville has it all at a lower cost,” said Wright.

According to Payscale, the COL in Nashville is 2% lower than the national average and the median price for a home is around $478,000. By comparison, the COL in Berkeley, California, is 77% higher than the national average and the median home price is $1,343,847.

Between the rhythm of music on every block, the distinctive charm and flavors and community infrastructure, Nashville gives retirees a taste of West Coast artistry and enthusiasm through its own cultural identity at a better value.

Boise, Idaho

Against the picturesque Rocky Mountains and next to the Boise River Greenbelt, Idaho’s capital provides a vibrant downtown brimming with galleries, shops, cafes and more.

“Surrounded by mountains and boasting a vibrant downtown area, Boise provides a West Coast-like experience at a more affordable price. The city offers a thriving arts community, a burgeoning food scene and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including skiing, hiking and river rafting,” said McGuire.

According to Payscale, the cost of living (COL) in Boise is 8% higher than the national average and the median home price is around $566,347. However, if you compare that to Seattle, Washington, where the median home price is over $950,000 and the COL is 50% higher than the national average, a life in the Rockies looks pretty sweet.

Artistic souls and outdoor enthusiasts alike find everything they need in Boise’s cultural offerings paired with natural splendor, available at a better price point than the coasts.

Austin, Texas

Austin has secured its status as the funky liberal oasis of Texas. Though housing costs are rising with its growing popularity, Austin home prices still pale in comparison to other tech hotspots. Austin backs up its ultra-hip reputation with substance — including a mild climate ideal for year-round enjoyment of the outdoors. With a rich cultural tapestry and depth of amenities catering to retirees, Austin gives the West Coast a run for its money.

According to Payscale, the COL in Austin is 1% higher than the national average and the median price for a home is around $520,805. However, even when you compare it to one of the cheaper West Coast metropolises — Portland, Oregon — it looks pretty affordable. The COL in Portland is 24% higher than the national average and the median home price runs about $730,000.

“Known for its vibrant music scene, thriving tech industry and eclectic culture, Austin offers a dynamic lifestyle reminiscent of cities like San Francisco or Seattle,” said McGuire. “The city provides a lower cost of living, no state income tax and a range of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking and kayaking along the Colorado River.”

