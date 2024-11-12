6 Part-Time Jobs To Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Almost every American strives for financial independence. Most won’t reach it until retirement, though, and even then, you may not be set up for the lifestyle you want.

According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 20% of Americans over the age of 65 are still working. That’s an astonishing number, and one that nobody wants to be a part of.

Explore More: 29 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

If you’re concerned about your retirement savings, make 2025 the year you give them a boost. By picking up a part-time job, you can supplement your income and deposit more into your retirement accounts every month.

What Are the Annual Contribution Limits for Retirement Accounts?

On Nov. 1, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service announced an increase to the amount that individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2025.

Now, the annual contribution limits for different retirement accounts are as follows for single filers:

401(k) plans: $23,500

Individual retirement accounts: $7,000

IRA catch-up contribution limit for people 50 and over: $1,000

Remember, if you contribute more than these limits, you may face penalties.

For You: Get Paid To Watch Videos — 11 Easy Ways

What Are the Best Part-Time Jobs That Can Boost Your Retirement Savings?

1. Online Tutoring

Average pay: $19 an hour

Thanks to websites like Tutor.com and TutorMe, becoming an online tutor is easier than ever.

When you sign up to be a tutor on these sites, you can help students all over the world learn about a variety of subjects. While many Americans teach English to students overseas, you could also teach math, history or any number of subjects.

The pay rate for online tutoring can vary widely based on the subject. For instance, if you’re a software developer, you could make more than $50 an hour tutoring students — well more than the typical base pay.

2. Resume and Cover Letter Writing

Average pay: $24 an hour

You have a wealth of experience in the real world, so why not use that experience to help others move up in their careers? Believe it or not, resume and cover letter writing is a fairly lucrative side hustle.

Setting up a profile on Fiverr is simple, and once you get into the rhythm, you can write unique resumes and cover letters fairly easily.

Remember that you can also offer additional interview tips and other upcharges if you have hands-on experience in a particular industry that will help someone get the job they want.

3. Audio and Video Transcription

Average pay: $23 an hour

Forbes said that searches for audio transcription have increased by 39% over the past year. While there are AI tools that specialize in audio and video transcription, they’re often riddled with errors, making it a more appealing job for humans.

It’s also one of the most accessible side-hustle opportunities out there, as all you have to do is listen to or watch content and transcribe what’s said.

4. Focus Groups

Average pay: $100 per group

There are countless organizations doing market research to figure out what consumers want. From food and beverages to video games and everything in between, there are paid focus groups for just about everything these days.

While it can be highly competitive to get selected, joining focus groups is an incredibly easy way to earn good money by simply talking about your tastes and preferences.

Look at sites like User Interviews, Respondent and Sago to start participating in focus groups and getting paid.

5. Bookkeeping

Average pay: $24 an hour

If you have some accounting experience or are just highly organized, you could make good money doing bookkeeping.

There are thousands of businesses out there that could use some bookkeeping help, and it’s usually cheaper for them to outsource than hire somebody full-time.

As long as you have some experience with financial statements and recordkeeping, this can become a lucrative job that you can do whenever you have a little bit of free time.

6. Customer Service Representative

Average pay: $19 an hour

Yes, customer service jobs are often thankless and challenging, but they’re something you can easily add to your daily schedule.

Companies need people working customer service shifts at all hours of the day, so it’s easy to find something that will work for you.

Plus, you’ll get to help people resolve their problems, which can be rewarding in its own right. It’s definitely helpful if you’ve used a company’s product or have worked with it in the past.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Part-Time Jobs To Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.