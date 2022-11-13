6 of the Best Costco Deals for November 2022

These days, a lot of people are spending more money than usual on essentials due to inflation. And so it's important to find ways to save on your one-off purchases -- items you don't buy every week, but rather, every so often.

Right now, Costco has a number of great deals on items ranging from kitchenware to clothing to electronics. If you're looking to score some holiday gifts or purchase some items from your own wish list without racking up an unreasonable credit card tab, check out these offerings.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad laptop for $100 off

Need a laptop to take with you on the go? If you don't require one that has a lot of capacity or memory and don't want to make a huge investment, consider the Lenovo IdeaPad. Right now, Costco is offering it for $100 off of its usual price.

2. Cuisinart coffee maker for $15 off

Many people like Keurig machines because they prefer to brew a single cup of coffee at a time. But if you're part of a family of coffee drinkers, you may want a machine with a lot more capacity. Enter the Cuisinart 14-cup coffee maker. Costco is offering a nice discount on it right now, and it could make a great holiday gift for the coffee lover on your list.

3. Shark stick vacuum for $40 off

Have messy kids or furry pets? Then you probably do your share of vacuuming. Rather than strain your back lugging a huge, heavy vacuum around, consider investing in a lightweight stick vacuum. Costco has a Shark model on sale right now for $40 off.

4. Oral-B electric toothbrush kit for $30 off

Oral hygiene is important, and even if you're a dedicated brusher, you may find that an electric toothbrush does a more thorough job than a standard toothbrush. Right now, Costco has a two-pack of Oral-B electric toothbrushes on sale for $30 off. Buy a kit to share with a partner or keep a spare toothbrush for yourself.

5. KONG pet toy bundle for $6 off

Many of us like to spoil our pets by buying them toys. If yours tends to destroy toys within a day, though, then you'll need to be mindful of how much you're spending on them. Right now, Costco has a four-pack of KONG toys for $6 off its usual price. That should buy you at least a few days of entertainment for your pet before those items are obliterated.

6. Massive holiday gift box tower for $20 off

Sometimes, the best holiday gifts are those that consist of food. Costco is actually a great source for gift baskets during the holiday season, and you can commonly find a variety of options across a range of different prices. Meanwhile, Costco is offering $20 off for an eight-box holiday tower loaded with fresh fruit and snacks. This item, however, is an online-only special, so you won't find it at your local warehouse club store.

These deals represent just a sampling of the sales Costco is running right now. Look online or visit your local warehouse club store to see what other discounts you can snag.

