6 of the Best Costco Deals for January 2023

If you shop at Costco all the time, you may be aware that the warehouse club giant is constantly rolling out excellent deals. But wading through them can be tricky.

This month, Costco has loads of great items on sale. But here are six in particular you may want to add to your shopping list.

1. $4.50 off Kleenex facial tissues

Like it or not, we're about to bear the full brunt of winter. And that means it's the prime season for unsavory germs. That makes January a great time to stock up on tissues. And this month, you can save a bundle on a 10-pack of Kleenex.

2. $11 off TurboTax

You may not want to start thinking about taxes in January. But the April filing deadline will be here before you know it, so now's a good time to set yourself up with software that can help you get your return done. Costco is offering $11 off of TurboTax's Deluxe Federal or Deluxe Federal + State package. It's also offering discounted TurboTax software for small businesses.

3. $150 off of the HP 14-inch 1080p Laptop

If you're looking for a high-end, business-grade laptop, this device may not cut it. But if you're looking for a moderately priced laptop with enough capacity to work from home, then this HP model could fit the bill. And now, you can snag it at a discount at Costco so it won't break the bank.

4. $150 off Michelin tires

When the weather starts getting snowy and the roads get slick, you'll need good tires to make sure you have plenty of traction. If your vehicle's tires have seen better days and it's time for an upgrade, head over to Costco this month, where you can snag $150 off a set of four Michelin tires. It's a worthwhile investment that could help you hit the road with more confidence in January.

5. $20 off a Nutribullet blender combo

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to eat healthier foods, then it could be a good time to invest in a product like the Nutribullet blender combo. That way, you can whip up healthy soups and smoothies in your kitchen and stick to your goal. And right now, you can reap some savings on this model at Costco.

6. $7 off Pedigree Dentastix Dog Treats

Brushing a dog's teeth can be a nightmare if your pup doesn't like the sensation or doesn't like to sit still. A reasonable alternative is to give your dog dental treats that cleanse the mouth. And right now, you can snag a 65-count bag from Costco for $7 less than what you'd normally spend.

Shopping at Costco will commonly result in a lower credit card tab than what you'll end up with at a regular supermarket. And if any of these items appeal to you or address a need of yours, it pays to scoop them up when they're marked down.

A lot of people want to start off the new year by saving money. Taking advantage of these bargains could help you do just that.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

