6 Northeast Cities With Cheap Home Insurance

Ah, who doesn't love spring rain; warm summer days; fall leaves changing colors; and brisk, snowy winters? You may be dreaming of experiencing four seasons per year if you're currently living in a part of the country that doesn't get all of them. In that case, you should definitely look into moving to the Northeast region.

If you're buying a house, homeowners insurance is a must to protect your investment. While most of these six cities have a higher-than-average cost of living, you will find less-expensive insurance to cover your dream home there. In all cases, these cities offer lower average rates than that of the state where they're located, and sometimes even lower than the annual Northeast regional average policy cost of $1,118 per year.

1. Danbury, Connecticut

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $1,136

This Western Connecticut city has beautiful outdoor spaces to explore, including a town park on Candlewood Lake. It's also rife with history -- Danbury's history as a former center of the American hat industry during the 19th and early 20th centuries has left it with the nickname "Hat City." Danbury residents enjoy homeowners insurance rates that come in below the state average for Connecticut of $1,291.

2. Newton, Massachusetts

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $1,060

If you want easy access to the excitement and culture of Boston with a slightly slower pace of life, check out Newton. It's about 11 miles west of Boston, and boasts a diverse population, great schools, and hip restaurants. While Newton's housing prices are hot, homeowners in this Massachusetts city can benefit from insurance costs that average more than $300 less than the state average of $1,371.

3. Bangor, Maine

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $882

This small Maine city has a history aligned with the lumber industry, and is still known today for offering beautiful tree-lined scenery in many nearby parks. It's also home to cultural offerings in the form of art and history museums. Bangor is also well placed, with easy access to I-95 and larger cities in the Northeast corridor. Bangor's cost of living overall is lower than the national average, according to BestPlaces, and home insurance costs come in under the Maine state average of $934 as well.

4. Nashua, New Hampshire

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $786

Nashua is New Hampshire's second-largest city and offers a mix of urban and suburban spaces on the banks of the Merrimack and Nashua rivers. It's close enough to Boston to make employers there accessible to residents while they enjoy New Hampshire's lack of sales tax. Nashua residents can insure their homes for less per year than the New Hampshire state average of $849.

5. Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $1,144

Woonsocket is a former textile mill hub, and its historical and cultural offerings reflect this. Natural spaces and parks can be found along the banks of the Blackstone River, and residents have easy access to some of the larger cities in New England, including Boston and Providence. The average homeowners insurance policy in Woonsocket will cost you less than the state average rate of $1,229, too.

6. Burlington, Vermont

Average annual homeowners insurance rate: $761

Burlington sits on the shore of Lake Champlain, the sixth-largest lake in the United States, and if you enjoy boating, fishing, biking, hiking, and other outdoor activities, you'll find them in abundance in this small Vermont city. If you buy a home in Burlington, you'll find average insurance costs under the state average of $841.

If you're itching to move to the Northeast to settle down, check out some of these cities to find high quality of life and lower homeowners insurance premiums.

