6 New Car Models That You Can Buy Below Their MSRP

If you’re searching the new car market, high vehicle prices and stricter lending requirements can make getting an affordable vehicle more challenging. Although prices have been cooling, iSeeCars reported an average vehicle price of $46,265 in June 2023. This was 8.5% higher than the average MSRP (commonly referred to as the sticker price) of $42,645 and indicated high demand despite economic challenges.

At the same time, the study did find that several vehicles — particularly hybrid and electric models — were selling for below the average MSRP. Karl Brauer, the iSeeCars Executive Analyst, attributed this to lower demand driven by “relatively stable gas prices” and the removal of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7,500 tax credit for certain electric car models.

Here are the six 2023 car models selling below sticker price per June data:

1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

If you’re looking for a stylish minivan, the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is an option with an average price of $49,661, 1.9% less than the $50,620 MSRP. This plug-in model offers a range of 32 miles with just the battery or 520 miles with the battery plus gas. It also has state-of-the-art safety features and an entertainment system with a 10.1-inch display.

2. Infiniti QX80

Known for its luxurious look and feel, the 2023 Infiniti QX80 featured an average price of $81,292, which beat its $82,333 average MSRP by 1.3%. It’s a spacious vehicle that packs power with its V-8 engine and has several entertainment and safety features. This gas-powered vehicle has a 15 combined mpg for the two-wheel drive model and 16 combined mpg for the four-wheel drive option.

3. Ford F-150 Hybrid

Whether you need to tow a trailer or carry a heavy load, the 2023 F-150 Hybrid offers performance and flexibility. The average price for the Limited trim was $84,146, which was 0.8% less than the $84,847 average MSRP. This truck has handy features such as an onboard generator, a 12-inch touchscreen system and a luxurious interior. It has a combined MPG of 25 and an impressive range of up to 765 miles.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

If you’re seeking a sleek, all-electric vehicle, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 had an average price of $51,289, a savings of 0.5% over the $51,551 average MSRP. This car offers a roomy interior, handy tech features and fast-charging capabilities. While other trim options have a range of 266 miles (rear-wheel drive) to 303 miles (all-wheel drive), the base trim has a lower 220-mile range.

5. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

With an average price of $51,835, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 sold for 0.4% below its $52,050 MSRP. Similar to the F-150 in its towing and hauling capacities, this truck is spacious and has a 13.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment. There are numerous trims and regular gasoline and diesel versions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the truck’s combined MPG varies from 12 to 24 depending on the trim and powertrain.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 6

At an average price of $50,508, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 was available for 0.1% below its $50,566 MSRP. It’s a modern sedan with more power and a longer range than the Ioniq 5. It also has advanced driver assistance technologies. Depending on the trim, the rear-wheel drive versions have ranges of 240 to 361 miles compared to 270 to 316 miles for the all-wheel drive options.

