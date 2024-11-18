6 Must-Have Used Cars for Retirees Coming in 2025

As you grow older, your interest in driving will probably shift to comfort, safety and ease of use, which will make getting behind the wheel all the more pleasant. And this does not have to mean compromising any style or performance!

Today’s used car market offers many options for senior drivers, with features blending functionality with flair.

The global used car market will likely surge to $1.5 trillion by 2027, meaning there will be an increasing number of used cars on the market. This is good because it means there will be plenty of affordable, reliable, quality pre-owned vehicles with features tailored to your needs.

Below is a list of six best-used cars that would be perfect for the retiree in 2025. Each model is uniquely mixed with reliability, fuel efficiency and features to make each journey comfortable and safe.

1. Toyota RAV4: Reliable and Easy To Drive

Average price: $23,641.54

The Toyota RAV4 has taken center stage in compact SUVs because of its reliability reputation and friendly features that make operation easy. Retirees will love the smooth driving nature, the spacious interior and the service versatility.

This is what makes it ideal for retirees:

Reliability: Toyota consistently ranks high in reliability, with the RAV4 being one of the best models known for maintaining top performance even after some years.

Toyota consistently ranks high in reliability, with the RAV4 being one of the best models known for maintaining top performance even after some years. Comfort: Comfortable interior space, enough legroom inside the RAV4 and supportive seats make long travel comfortable.

Comfortable interior space, enough legroom inside the RAV4 and supportive seats make long travel comfortable. Fuel efficiency: RAV 4 does about 35 mpg on the highway for the newer models, saving fuel.

RAV 4 does about 35 mpg on the highway for the newer models, saving fuel. New safety features: Toyota’s Safety Sense (TSS) includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and automatic emergency braking, making driving safer among seniors.

Even the 2024 Consumer Reports survey shows the Toyota RAV4 among the longest-lasting and best-selling models, which will be practical for retired people.

2. Honda CR-V: Spacious and Practical Compact SUV

Average price: $20,466.79

The Honda CR-V provides just the right amount of room and usability, which people requiring easy access and comfortable and safe vehicles would like

Here’s what makes it ideal for retirees:

Spacious inside : The CR-V boasts an ample cargo area that can hold groceries, golf clubs and even luggage when on a road trip.

: The CR-V boasts an ample cargo area that can hold groceries, golf clubs and even luggage when on a road trip. High seating position: The high seating position is suitable for visibility and makes entry and exit easier with less effort, especially for people with joint problems.

The high seating position is suitable for visibility and makes entry and exit easier with less effort, especially for people with joint problems. Fuel economy: Hybrid variants of the CR-V return up to 40 mpg in town, promising reasonable savings at the pump.

Hybrid variants of the CR-V return up to 40 mpg in town, promising reasonable savings at the pump. Great safety features: The advanced Honda Sensing comprises collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation and traffic sign recognition.

US News & World Report cited the comfort and ease-of-use features in ranking the CR-V second in its list of the best 2024 SUVs for seniors. The vehicle is projected to perform similarly in 2025.

3. Lexus RX: Lush Comfort in a Smooth Ride

Average price: $30,303.33

The Lexus RX offers a luxury experience for retirees. Its top-quality interior and user-friendly, high-tech features make it ideal for this group.

Here are some benefits for retirees:

Classy interior : Supple Leather Upholstery, a Serene Cabin, and Top-quality Materials make for a Quality Drive.

: Supple Leather Upholstery, a Serene Cabin, and Top-quality Materials make for a Quality Drive. Smooth riding: The RX’s suspension and build absorb bumps, thereby making the ride softer and more comfortable.

The RX’s suspension and build absorb bumps, thereby making the ride softer and more comfortable. Easy-to-use infotainment: The RX’s uncluttered, very accessible infotainment system is intuitive for drivers of all experiences.

The RX’s uncluttered, very accessible infotainment system is intuitive for drivers of all experiences. Improved safety: Most retirees will like the several safety feature additions, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and a host of airbags.

Kelley Blue Book often lists the Lexus RX among the ‘Best Resale Value’ vehicles. This means that after buying the RX used, you’re more likely to get your money’s worth.

4. Buick Envision: Comfortable and Easy-To-Drive SUV

Average price: $24,822.10

Buick Envision is a compact SUV designed and built to offer passengers exemplary comfort and utility. The car’s interiors are more polished, and the driving experience is almost perfect for retirees.

Here’s why it’s a good fit for retirees:

Sound-resistant cabin : Buick’s QuietTuning technology ensures a noise-free ride for comfort on longer trips.

: Buick’s QuietTuning technology ensures a noise-free ride for comfort on longer trips. Easy driving : Easy driving is made possible with responsive handling, supported by an imposing yet economical engine for a relaxing drive.

: Easy driving is made possible with responsive handling, supported by an imposing yet economical engine for a relaxing drive. Advanced safety features: Buick Envision has lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Safety is a foremost concern.

Buick Envision has lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Safety is a foremost concern. Adjusting seating: With power-adjustable seats, the retiree can be very comfortable.

Models such as the Buick Envision rank among the best for comfort and ease of driving in many JD Power satisfaction ratings.

5. Subaru Forester: Reliable and Adventure-Ready

Average price: $20,421.72

A Subaru Forester can offer reliability and off-road ability to the retiree outdoors person who loves Sunday drives and weekend outings.

Here are some features retirees will love:

All-wheel drive : AWD is standard, which provides surefootedness on everything from rainy roads to snow-covered ones.

: AWD is standard, which provides surefootedness on everything from rainy roads to snow-covered ones. Comfortable saloon and spacious cabin : The Subaru Forester has ample interior space, oversized windows and a cozy seating area suitable for long trips.

: The Subaru Forester has ample interior space, oversized windows and a cozy seating area suitable for long trips. Safety technology : Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology provides the driver with adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.

: Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology provides the driver with adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking. Outdoor-friendly design: The outdoor design offers a higher ground clearance and is fitted with roof rails for easy carriage of camping gear or sports equipment.

Subaru presents the Forester as a vehicle of choice for retirees and families, given its ability to perform regardless of the road surface.

6. Mazda CX-5: Upscale and a Blast To Drive

Average price: $21,943.50

The Mazda CX-5 offers excellent things for retirees seeking style in a compact SUV, including posh interior and sporty handling.

Here’s why this could be a great choice for retirees:

Sleek design : The CX-5 wears its premium design without a luxury price tag, with its sleek outside look and modern cabin.

: The CX-5 wears its premium design without a luxury price tag, with its sleek outside look and modern cabin. Agile handling: The CX-5 comes with a flawless response as far as handling is concerned, which makes it quite fun to drive, particularly in those choking city centers and highways.

The CX-5 comes with a flawless response as far as handling is concerned, which makes it quite fun to drive, particularly in those choking city centers and highways. Comfortable cabin: The CX-5 uses only high-quality materials inside. Supportive seats ensure comfort for all journeys, long or short.

The CX-5 uses only high-quality materials inside. Supportive seats ensure comfort for all journeys, long or short. High safety standard: Mazda’s i-Activsense bundle of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intelligent brake support.

MotorTrend has even put the CX-5 as one of the top 10 best SUVs for its combination of style and functionality, making this feasible for those who want style and function.

