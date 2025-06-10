6 Must-Have Conditions To Insist On When Choosing a Personal Loan

A personal loan can help you consolidate high-interest debt or finance a major expense, but with so many lenders offering them, deciding which to apply for is a difficult task. One strategy is to have a list of must-have conditions on hand, and disqualify any loan that doesn’t meet them.

Check Out: 6 Ways To Lower Your Student Loan Debt Interest Rate

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Competitive Rate

Rates for 24-month personal loans averaged 11.66% in February, according to the Federal Reserve. But actual rates could fall anywhere from about 6.5% to over 30%, depending on the borrower’s credit, loan amount and other factors.

Request rate quotes from several lenders to make sure you get the lowest rate you qualify for. Then compare annual percentage rates, which tell you the total annual cost, including the interest rate and loan fees.

Discover More: If You’re Thinking About Getting a CD, Suze Orman Says You Should Do It Now — Here’s Why

Loan Term That Works With Your Budget

Common personal loan terms range from one year to 10 years, depending on the lender. Shorter terms often have lower rates, but the payments are higher because you have less time to repay the loan. Insist on a loan term that offers the best compromise between rate and affordability.

Transparent Fees

In addition to application and origination fees, which are reflected in a loan’s APR, some loans have late fees and insufficient funds fees for late payments and bounced checks. The lender should explain these clearly and prominently in the loan documents.

No Prepayment Penalty

Some lenders charge you a penalty for paying your loan off early. This policy can keep you in debt longer than necessary or inflate the cost of your loan.

Soft-Credit Prequalification

A hard credit pull is one where the lender reviews your credit report for the purpose of making a lending decision. The impact on your credit is minor, but losing even just a few points on your credit score could bump you up to a higher interest rate.

Rather than apply for several loans to compare rates, simply apply to prequalify to get rate quotes, and save the hard pull for when you’ve selected the loan you want to apply for. Just double-check to make sure the pre-qualifications state that they have no impact on your score.

Instant Approval and Fast Funding

If the reason for your personal loan is to cover a financial emergency, look for a loan that can be approved immediately and funded quickly. Some lenders can get you your money the same day you apply as long as you complete the paperwork before the cutoff; otherwise, you can access the funds the following business day.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Must-Have Conditions To Insist On When Choosing a Personal Loan

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.