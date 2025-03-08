6 of the Most Expensive Items at Kohl’s in March

Kohl’s has been in business for more than 60 years and, over time, has grown to be a hotspot for folks shopping for everything from home décor and clothing to jewelry and kitchen appliances. It’s safe to say that the average Kohl’s shopper is looking for a good bargain, as one of Kohl’s specialties is competing with retailers like Target on prices.

Though you can often find a nice deal on a new item at Kohl’s, you can also find some staggeringly high-priced stuff. Let’s have a look at six of the most expensive items at Kohl’s in March.

Women’s Stainless Steel Diamond Diamond Watch by Bulova

Price: $1,495

Smart watches are popular, but they’re not very efficient status symbols. Checking the time should be a regal affair, right? If you’re of that opinion, you might be swayed to buy the Bulova Women’s Rubaiyat Stainless Steel Diamond Accent Blue Leather Strap Watch at Kohl’s. The dial is made of mother-of-pearl and the ace cover material is sapphire crystal.

Addams Family Pinball Machine

Price: $1,699.99

The Addams family is one of the most popular fictional broods of all time. The clan began in 1938 as a cartoon series in The New Yorker. Nearly 90 years later, we have comics, hit TV shows and blockbuster movies celebrating these morbidly lovable eccentrics. We also, evidently, have pinball machines. At Kohl’s, the AtGames Legends Pinball – The Addams Family Machine goes for a cool $1,700.

Sentinel Lion Cast Bronze Garden Statue

Price: $5,415

Want to make a grandiose impression on those visiting your palatial garden and possibly induce a small element of intimidation? Kohl’s has you covered with the Sentinel Lion Cast Bronze Garden Statue by Design Toscano. This not-so-cowardly lion in the act of ferociously roaring is carved from heirloom quality bronze with an antiqued sepia patina.

Flower/Kids Cast Bronze Garden Statue

Price: $7,125

Another statue that will let visitors know that you’ve made it — but this one is less imposing than the lion one by the same designer (and more expensive) — check out the Grand Scale Flower Arbor Kids Cast Bronze Garden Statue by Design Toscano. This stature measures over 7-feet tall and features hand-applied two-tone, classic sepia and emerald verde bronze patina.

Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Price: $7,324.99

Deck the halls all year long with an astronomically expensive artificial tree. The Northlight Pre-Lit Full Olympia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree measures 144 inches by 90 inches by 90 inches, weighs 130 pounds and sports 5,309 tree tips. Rest assured, the 2,400 LED bulbs are included. All you need is about $7,400 and a place to put this green giant that proves you’re no Grinch when it comes to the yuletide season.

Diamond Engagement Ring in 18k White Gold

Price: $29,000

Planning to pop the big question? If you’re thinking of buying this ring, you’d better be pretty sure they’re the one. The Regal Collection Round-Cut IGL Certified Colorless Diamond Engagement Ring in 18k White Gold at Kohl’s will set you back around $30,000, once you factor in tax. But hey, diamonds are forever and this ring has a lot of diamond action, in addition to rhodium-plated 18k white gold. Anyway, keep the receipt.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of March 6, 2025. Prices and availability are subject to change.

