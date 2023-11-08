6 Most Affordable Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Target

Did you do a check yet to see if you have everything you need for Thanksgiving? If not, it’s time to go on a Target run. This year, Target shoppers will be able to find plenty of Thanksgiving essentials, including disposable dinnerware and table decorations, without breaking the bank.

Check out our roundup of the most affordable Target Thanksgiving items.

Spritz Thanksgiving Leaves Pattern Dinner Plate

Price: $3.00

If you’re heading to a Friendsgiving or office Thanksgiving potluck, it never hurts to bring along extra paper dinner plates.

The Thanksgiving dinner plates from Spritz feature autumn leaf patterns and can be used for Thanksgiving feasts and spreads. Each package includes 10 plates which means at $3, Target shoppers only pay about 30 cents per plate.

Spritz Thanksgiving Turkey Buffet Plate

Price: $3.00

Big Thanksgiving feasts require bigger plates! Spritz’s Thanksgiving turkey buffet plates are large enough to accommodate a full-course Thanksgiving meal. They’re also made of paper, making it easy to throw them away after use.

Each package includes 10 plates. When we crunch the numbers, this means Target shoppers pay around 30 cents per plate.

Spritz Thanksgiving Kids’ Paper Plate

Price: $3.00

Prep the kids’ table with perfectly sized plates. Spritz Thanksgiving kids’ paper plates feature three compartments to serve multiple dishes and keep food separate.

10 plates are included in every package. Breaking down the price, Target shoppers only pay about 30 cents per plate.

Spritz Thanksgiving Plaid Snack Plate

Price: $3.00

Making a charcuterie or grazing board ahead of the big feast? Set out a stack of these Spritz Thanksgiving snack plates for your guests. These paper plates are perfectly sized for snacks, treats and desserts and are easy to dispose of after use.

Each package includes 20 plates. At $3 per package, this means Target shoppers pay roughly around 15 cents per plate.

Spritz Thanksgiving Turkey Lunch Napkin

Price: $3.00

You can never have enough napkins at Thanksgiving. Featuring a festive turkey print, these Spritz Thanksgiving napkins will ensure your guests enjoy a mess-free holiday feast.

There are 20 napkins in every package, which means Target shoppers pay about 15 cents per napkin.

Juvale Thanksgiving Plastic Tablecloth

Price: $12.99

Add a festive touch to Thanksgiving tables when you purchase the Juvale Thanksgiving plastic tablecloth. Each package includes three tablecloths which may be used for any additional tables you plan to set up or set aside as backups if you need an extra tablecloth. Best of all, since the tablecloths are made of plastic they can be reused for future Thanksgiving gatherings.

There are three plastic tablecloths included in every package. Originally priced at $19.99, this set is now on sale for $12.99. This means Target shoppers only pay about $4.33 per tablecloth.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Most Affordable Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Target

