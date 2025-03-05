6 Money Moves All Women Should Make in 2025

Women face an entirely different set of challenges, biases and responsibilities in their daily lives than men. So it should come as no surprise that these difficulties impact their finances. Unfortunately, there’s not enough attention paid to this disparity. And, as a result, little guidance for how to combat it.

Hack the ‘Pink Tax’

The pink tax refers to the higher price charged for items and services marketed to women as opposed to similar items or services marketed to men. This includes everything from razors, shampoo, deodorant, tailoring, dry-cleaning and even long-term care policies.

So, in case you were wondering… yes, it really does cost more to be a woman. And while it’s admittedly unfair that this responsibility falls to the woman instead of the corporation, this remains the societal reality. So what’s a woman to do?

“Switch to gender-neutral products when possible, and buy essentials like personal care items in bulk to cut costs,” recommended Jamie Wall, personal finance strategist at Gamblizard. “If you’re buying unisex clothing, check the men’s section first — the same hoodie might be there for less.”

Joining loyalty programs at hair and nail salons may also help cut costs. And when it comes to bigger expenses like long-term care policies, Wall advised shopping around for the best rate and always questioning unexplained price differences. While insurance companies often have set rates, you can change policy features to lower your premium.

Negotiate a Salary Bump

According to a recent UK Gamblizard survey provided by Wall, 32% of men reported always feeling comfortable negotiating their salary as opposed to 23% of women. Which is unfortunate because the gender pay gap is still alive and well, and women are still being low-balled.

Per the most recent data from the National Partnership for Women and Families made available October 2024, women were paid 75 cents to a man’s dollar in 2023 — representing a widening gender wage gap for the first time in 20 years. Make this the year you ratchet up the entitlement.

“Know your market rate, never accept the first offer and act like you have other options,” stated Wall. “Frame your work as essential, not expected, and time your raise request when you’re most valuable — like when your absence would hurt or right after a big win.”

He also advised pushing for additional perks like remote flexibility, extra paid time off (PTO) and better health coverage.

Stash Away an Emergency Fund

Leslie H. Tayne, Esq., finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group, stated that while building an emergency fund is essential for everyone, it is especially important for women.

“Women tend to take on caretaker roles (a challenge that women tend to face more often than men)”, explained Tayne. If a woman has stepped away from the workforce to care for children, for example, and her marriage or partnership sours, this can put her in a financial bind, potentially eliminating the option to leave the relationship.

An emergency fund with at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses that is kept separate from her spouse ensures the woman maintains control over her own destiny.

A single, unpartnered woman taking care of a sick relative will of course need a safety net if she, too, is forced to temporarily step away from the workplace.

Maintain Gig Work

If women plan on rearing children and then returning to work, they may struggle to re-enter the workforce after resulting career interruptions.

Beyond gaps in their resumes, some women face hiring managers with outdated biases toward mothers and their “reduced commitment” to the job. Other times, women may experience anxiety at the prospect of having to start all over again.

This is why Erika Kullberg, attorney and founder at Plug & Law, advocated for new mothers keeping their skills sharp (if time allows) with gig work and continuing education in order to maintain professional networks, stay on peoples’ radars and eliminate the perception of a career break.

Max Out Retirement Accounts

“The wage gap affects more than just your paycheck: It compounds over time and shrinks your retirement savings,” stated Wall. This is doubly problematic when one considers women live an average of five years longer than men, according to the New York Times.

“Many employers offer a matching contribution, so aim to contribute at least enough to get the full match, it’s basically free money,” Wall added. If you’re self-employed, consider opening an IRA “and setting up automatic monthly contributions. Increasing your […] payments by even 1 to 2% per year can make a huge difference by retirement age.”

Invest Your Money

According to recent research from Aviva, women are 13% less likely to invest their money than men.

An article published by Reuters reported that women generally prefer to save their money instead of investing it because women tend to be more risk-averse. Yet, as the article explained, women are also more analytical and less ego-driven — making them better overall investors than their male counterparts when they get in the ring. So don’t be afraid to take the leap.

“If your money’s sitting in a standard savings account, it’s losing value due to inflation,” stated Wall. “In 2025, make your money work harder by considering investment options like low-cost index funds or Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which are great for long-term growth.”

Wall added that apps like Vanguard make it easy to start with small amounts so, if preferable, one can begin investing more conservative amounts and gradually work up.

