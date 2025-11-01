6 Money Habits Gen Z Needs To Adopt in 2026, Even If Begrudgingly

For Generation Z, now ages 13 to 28, being financially sound is deeply tied to their sense of overall well-being. Who can blame them, with the oldest of them having already lived through the Great Recession, a global pandemic and coming of age in shaky economic times.

While Gen Zers may strive for financial wellness, they may first need to adopt some financial habits begrudgingly — those their parents, grandparents and older peers have nagged them about for years, and for good reason.

Here are six money habits for Gen Zers to take on in 2026.

1. Pay Yourself First (Not the Fun Way)

Generation Z is inheriting tough economic times and entering adulthood with limited money to spare. Though they want to save, many have trouble doing so, according to a recent Bank of America survey. Their best bet is to pay themselves first — but not in the fun way of spending it on something cool. They need to automate savings directly from their paychecks.

While this may feel less fun or reduce their sense of solvency in the moment, it will set them up for long-term security.

2. Use Credit (Responsibly) Over BNPL

Gen Z uses Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods more than credit cards, according to a JD Power survey. While consumers of any age should be cautious about overusing credit cards, credit has advantages BNPL does not — namely, helping build a credit score that can improve loan and rental applications, while teaching responsible payment habits.

3. Plan For Retirement

When in the flower of youth, who wants to think of dull, faraway things like retirement? Certainly, no Gen Zer can be blamed for not wanting to think about a stage of life that’s decades away. And yet, the earlier they start saving and investing, the better their chances of reaping the rewards of compound interest over time.

This is especially important given the uncertainty surrounding Social Security by the time Gen Z retires. If a recent Bank of America survey is any indicator, Gen Z is poised to be among the wealthiest generations, making their ability to save and invest significant — if they adopt those habits now.

4. Be Selective With Subscriptions

Gen Zers are digital natives, born into a world where there’s an app for everything and subscribing is just one click away. They’re accustomed to ease and convenience but often overlook how quickly those subscriptions can drain their accounts.

5. Accept ‘Boring’ Budgeting Guardrails

The best ways to achieve financial security and grow wealth are often the most boring. They don’t align with Gen Z’s preference for spontaneity, trendiness or influencer-led lifestyles.

The more Gen Zers can adopt budgeting, automate saving, review their finances and actively cut back on spending, the more likely they’ll meet the next phase of their lives and careers on solid financial footing.

6. Become Financially Literate, but Not From TikTok

Gen Z can’t be blamed for thinking they can DIY everything, including their finances — they’ve grown up in an era with more “free” information online than ever before. From TikTok to YouTube, financial influencers offer what may look like good advice, but it’s not always accurate.

Yet many Gen Zers don’t feel confident about their financial literacy, according to a Civic Science survey. The best thing they can do for their finances in 2026 is to get truly financially literate — through courses, consultations with professionals and by paying close attention to their own money.

In a world that prizes convenience and quick wins, the smartest thing Gen Zers can do for their futures is to embrace the habits that work, even if they feel a little old school.

