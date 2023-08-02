6 Money Decisions New Small Business Owners Always Regret

Every dollar counts when you run a small business. Entrepreneurs who aren’t careful may accidentally put their hard-earned revenue toward poor money moves or make decisions they think are in the best interest of the business, but end up netting a negative ROI.

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

Discover: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates spoke to Stephanie Heredia, CEO and accountant at Taxes Tampa, who specializes in working with first-time business owners According to her, here are the six money decisions new business owners always regret.

Not Hiring the Right Accountant

The most common money regret Heredia sees from small business owners is that they wish they had hired the right accountant earlier.

Over the past 10 years, Heredia said this includes business owners who self-created their LLC and left money on the table for years overpaying taxes as a single-member LLC instead of converting to an S-Corporation. Another instance is hiring an accountant who is a poor communicator or not a specialist in their area.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Choosing the Wrong Accounting or Payroll Software

This may seem like a small regret, but Heredia said choosing the wrong software and later deciding to switch to another because it offers lower fees and a better user experience can make for a tricky transition. Heredia recommends thinking beyond the fees and doing your research to find a software you can grow into.

Not Understanding the Difference Between a Salary and a Distribution

Is taking out money from your business considered a salary? According to Heredia, this is a distribution.

“A salary involves formal taxes being deducted,” said Heredia. “When tax season rolls around, it can surprise a lot of people when they realize they can’t write off the payments they made to themselves for ‘salary’ expenses.”

Not Understanding Your Own Business Before Hiring

Heredia said there are a lot of people who buy or build businesses, hire and operate, and try to stay passive in their businesses.

This model can work well for those with experience, but this is usually not the case. Those who don’t understand their business before hiring, Heredia said, can end up spending thousands of dollars paying other people to train employees on systems and processes you could be learning and turning to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for free.

Hiring Too Many Full-Time Employees Based on Seasonal/Temporary Revenue

At the last firm Heredia was at, too many full-time employees were hired based on seasonal and/or temporary revenue. On a 20-person team, six people were let go.

“At the time, the firm didn’t know the revenue was seasonal/temporary but considering the business had only been present for under six months, making long-term hiring decisions around it was a big mistake,” she said.

Being Cheap

This is a money decision new business owners commonly regret, specifically when it comes to dealing with their employees.

“If you have an amazing team, you should hold onto them!” Heredia recommends. “They should always be well compensated and appreciated. You should never take a great team for granted, because your business is likely only doing great because of their efforts. If you’re too cheap, you can lose whole sectors of your business if your team leaves. It isn’t worth it to undervalue your people as they’re your greatest asset.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Money Decisions New Small Business Owners Always Regret

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.