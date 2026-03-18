This $6 Million Bet Adds a Brain Health Biotech to Portfolio Dominated by Clinical Stage Names

Key Points

Superstring Capital Management acquired 425,202 shares of Definium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.69 million as a result of the new investment.

DFTX stake is outside the fund’s top five holdings as of the filing.

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On February 17, 2026, Superstring Capital Management disclosed a new position in Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX), acquiring 425,202 shares in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Superstring Capital Management reported acquiring 425,202 shares of Definium Therapeutics. The quarter-end value of this new stake was $5.69 million, reflecting the new share purchases.

What else to know

The DFTX position is new and accounts for 3.05% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CDTX: $18.80 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: TERN: $17.93 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: URGN: $16.82 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $13.01 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: DVAX: $8.08 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Definium Therapeutics shares were priced at $17.43, up 170% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.7 billion Net income (TTM) ($183.8 million) Price (as of e $17.43

Company snapshot

Definium Therapeutics develops clinical-stage pharmaceutical products targeting brain health disorders, including MM120 for generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and MM402 for autism spectrum disorder.

The company operates a research-driven business model, generating value through the development and advancement of novel therapeutics, with future revenues expected from the commercialization or licensing of its drug candidates.

Primary customers are anticipated to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating neurological and psychiatric conditions, as well as potential pharmaceutical partners.

Definium Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for brain health disorders. The company leverages a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates, targeting significant unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. Its strategy centers on advancing its lead assets through clinical trials to establish a competitive edge in the evolving neuroscience therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

This move stands out less for its size and more for what it says about the portfolio’s identity. This is not a one-off bet. It is another addition to a lineup already heavily concentrated in clinical-stage biotech, where outcomes hinge on data rather than earnings.



Definium is heading into a dense stretch of catalysts, with multiple Phase 3 readouts expected across depression and anxiety programs throughout 2026, including Emerge topline data anticipated late next quarter. That creates a setup where value can change quickly, but not without the chance of disappointment.



Financially, the company is better positioned than many peers. It ended the year with over $400 million in cash and investments, enough to fund operations into 2028, even as R&D spending ramps to support late-stage trials. That reduces dilution risk in the near term, which is often the biggest overhang in this part of the market. Still, momentum seems to be on Definium’s side, with shares up 30% this year alone.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.