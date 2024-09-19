6 Midwest Cities to Buy Retirement Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Some Midwest cities are better for retirees than others. If you’re planning to retire in the next five years, you might be trying to narrow your options down.

Of course, the right Midwest city to retire in can be different for everyone. However, many retirees are focused on similar factors that can make an area more appealing — i.e., reasonable home prices, quality healthcare and plenty of leisure activities.

“These cities stand out for their affordability, quality healthcare and active communities, making them excellent choices for buying retirement property in the Midwest over the next five years,” said Jeremy R. Prunty, president of Bronte Companies Property Solutions.

GOBankingRates spoke with two Midwest real estate experts to find out which six cities in this region are best for retirees.

Keep reading to find out which Midwest cities are the best places to buy retirement property in the next five years.

Omaha, Nebraska

Average home value: $279,760

$279,760 Percent of the population 65 years and older: 14.8%

The largest city in Nebraska, Omaha has a lot to offer retirees.

“Omaha offers a low cost of living, affordable housing and excellent healthcare facilities, making it an attractive option for retirees,” Prunty said. “The city combines a vibrant arts and dining scene with numerous parks and outdoor activities, creating a balanced urban-suburban feel ideal for those looking to enjoy a comfortable and engaging retirement.”

Worth noting, the Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha is rated the number one hospital in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Average home value: $228,378

$228,378 Percent of the population 65 years and older: 13.6%

“Indianapolis offers low property taxes, affordable housing and excellent healthcare options,” Prunty said. “Its mix of urban and suburban neighborhoods, abundant green spaces and cultural amenities provide retirees with a perfect blend of comfort and activity.”

Plus, the city offers an IndyGo bus service with more than 30 fixed routes from its downtown transportation hub.

Madison, Wisconsin

Average home value: $394,018(6)

$394,018(6) Percent of the population 65 years and older: 13.1%

In 2020, Madison was named the best place to retire in the U.S. by Money. The magazine touted this city’s affordable housing, cultural events, natural landscapes, vibrant restaurant scene, local attractions and access to free events.

This can also be a great place for retirees who want to stay active thanks to many recreational activities and nearby lakes.

