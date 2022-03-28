6 Meme Stocks in the Green Today: AMC, GME, HYMC, MULN, BBBY and NIO

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Meme stocks are on the move today with some of Reddit and retail traders’ favorite shares climbing higher on Monday!

Source: rblfmr/Shutterstock.com

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are behind the rise of meme stocks today. AMC made a major investment in HYMC that allowed it to push off bankruptcy.

Following that, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said that other similar investments could take place. That may see AMC acting as an investor in other stocks that retail traders are taking a liking to.

With this news sending AMC and HYMC stock higher, it looks like other meme stocks are moving in symphony with them. That’s not surprising and is something we’ve witnessed in the past.

While some traders might take a chance on meme stocks, others choose to steer clear. That’s due to the volatility these shares often see. Keep that in mind before making any investments today.

Let’s check in on how today’s new is affecting several of the top meme stocks below!

Meme Stocks Rising Monday

AMC Entertainment stock is gaining more than 21% as of Monday afternoon.

GameStop (NYSE: GME ) shares are climbing almost 10% higher this afternoon.

(NYSE: ) shares are climbing almost 10% higher this afternoon. Hycroft Mining stock is getting an over 54% boost as of this writing.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) shares are rising more than 12% alongside a new look at the electric vehicle (EV) company’s balance sheet.

(NASDAQ: ) shares are rising more than 12% alongside a new look at the electric vehicle (EV) company’s balance sheet. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ) stock is sitting over 1% higher Monday afternoon.

(NASDAQ: ) stock is sitting over 1% higher Monday afternoon. NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares are increasing more than 2% as of this writing.

