6 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper on Amazon

May 19, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

If you're shopping for affordable luxury items, one of your best bets is checking out Amazon. Amazon shoppers can find a wide range of the same designer items in departments like accessories and beauty at affordable prices you won't find anywhere else. 

From sunglasses to serum, we rounded up six luxury goods that are cheaper on Amazon and how much shoppers receive in savings.

versace_sunglasses

Versace VE4361 53 Sunglasses

Shopping at Amazon for Versace VE4361 53 sunglasses means shoppers save 54% off their final purchase. The original listing price for these sunglasses is $316 and other big-box retailers like Macy's sell the same pair of sunglasses for $258.

la_jolie_candle

La Jolie Muse Rose Scented Candle

Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, recommends picking up a luxury candle, like the La Jolie Muse candles, from Amazon. Right now, Amazon is selling La Jolie Muse's Wild Rose scented candle for $32.99, a little less than its retail price of $36.

ugg_slippers

Ugg Super Fluff Slippers

Ready to buy new slippers? Add a pair of Ugg Super Fluff slippers priced at $54.99 to your Amazon shopping cart. In comparison, Ugg's retailer website sells the same slippers for $83.99 (on sale from its $120 listing price).

SkinMedica

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

According to Allure Magazine, SkinMedica beauty products rarely go on sale. SkinMedica's TNS Advanced+ serum was originally priced at $295. Amazon shoppers can purchase it for $265.50 and receive 10% in savings.

ghd_straightener

ghd Unplugged Styler Cordless Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Have you been putting off the purchase of a new hair straightener? Amazon shoppers who purchase this ghd hair straightener will be able to knock $48 off its $299 original list price.

Swarovski_watch

Swarovski Octea Lux Crystal Watch

Looking for a new timepiece? Landau recommends purchasing the Swarovski Octea Lux Crystal watch sold by Amazon. This watch, which Landau said retails for $480, allows shoppers to save over $150 and invest in a high-quality watch.

