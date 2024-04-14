6 Luxury Cars with Surprisingly Low Annual Maintenance Fees

When you spend $50,000 or more on a luxury vehicle, you might expect high repair costs and maintenance fees to be part of the package. But that’s not always the case. Some of today’s hottest luxury cars cost surprisingly little to maintain.

CarEdge.com recently analyzed popular luxury vehicles to determine their maintenance and repair costs. These are eight cars that will turn heads on the highway without putting you into a tailspin at the mechanic.

Tesla Model 3

While it’s classified as a luxury electric vehicle, the Tesla Model 3 is surprisingly affordable, with new cars costing as little as $40,000, GOBankingRates recently reported. Factor in maintenance costs over 10 years, which, at $3,587, come in even lower than the costs to maintain non-luxury vehicles like the Toyota Prius, and the Model 3 looks like an even better value.

Tesla Model S

The slightly larger Tesla Model S sedan is also a reliable vehicle with low repair costs. It costs just $4,566 to maintain over 10 years and has just an 8.64% chance of requiring major repairs in that time. That’s more than 30% better than other cars in its class.

Tesla Model Y

With no need for oil changes or air filter replacements, it’s not surprising that EVs are more affordable to maintain. The Tesla Model Y rounds out the top three of luxury vehicles with low repair costs, at $4,732.

Lexus ES 350

The Lexus ES 350 is a mid-size luxury sedan that beats out competitors in terms of repair and maintenance costs, at just $5,488 in the first 10 years. There is just a 15% chance the car will need major repairs within its first decade of service, which is roughly one-quarter (24%) better than others in its class.

Lexus ES 300h

If you’re looking for a luxury car with low operating costs, look no further than your local Lexus dealer. The ES 300h is a hybrid vehicle that will save you money on both gas and maintenance. The car gets 44 mpg, according to Edmunds. CarEdge.com’s report says it costs just $5,662 for repair and maintenance in the first 10 years, more than $600 less than the average luxury sedan.

Lexus IS 350

With prices starting at just over $41,000 the Lexus IS sports sedan series delivers speed, style, value, and low maintenance and repair costs. Drivers can expect to spend roughly $5,680 in maintenance and repairs in the first 10 years. Like the other Lexus sedans on this list, the odds of it needing a major repair during that time are just over 15%.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Luxury Cars with Surprisingly Low Annual Maintenance Fees

