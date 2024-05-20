6 LGBTQ+ Celebrations Around the World Worth a Trip

Pride month is approaching in the U.S., typically celebrated in June. But Pride events aren’t confined to a single 30-day period. Because these events are often tied to a region’s history of LGBTQ+ equal rights movements, they happen at different times in locations around the globe.

If you want to branch out from attending Pride locally (or celebrate beyond June), consider booking a trip to visit one of these six LGBTQ+ events around the world.

1. MemDay Weekend Women’s Festival in Provincetown, Massachusetts (May 23-27)

Commercial Street is Provincetown's main drag, dotted with shops, bars and performance venues. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

A historic artist colony and top LGBTQ+ destination, the picturesque Provincetown, Massachusetts is known for celebrating individuality and free expression. Ptown, as it's called locally, hosts several LGBTQ+ events throughout the year, including MemDay Weekend Women’s Festival, celebrating LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary and transgender individuals.

MemDay happens at the end of May, just before the start of Pride Month. It's put on by LesbianNightLife, which calls MemDay the largest lesbian takeover in the country.

Events at MemDay Ptown include the MoonLit Pool Party and the Freedom Boat Cruise. If you’re single, there’s a ticket called the Single & Social Pass, which includes speed dating, a coffee meetup and a singles tea dance.

Provincetown is easily accessible to visitors from out of town. Travelers can take a 1.5-hour ferry ride from Boston to Provincetown for $108-$120 round-trip.

2. Berlin Pride (June 28-July 28)

There are few better places to dance and be your full self than Berlin, a global center for clubbing and queer life. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Berlin Pride is an excellent option if you're looking for a Pride event with an eclectic mix of people who'll keep you dancing all day and night. Berlin, Germany’s capital city, is known for its acceptance of gay, lesbian and queer people.

“What makes Berlin Pride great is its inclusive nature — Berlin is by definition a space that embraces and welcomes the alternative,” said Jason Lindo, a California native who previously lived in Berlin, in a text message.

One of the highlights of Berlin Pride is the Christopher Day Street Parade, where up to 750,000 people parade across the city. Berlin Pride is focused on more than just fun, though. Organizers also spearhead a political campaign and publish demands each year.

June and July are some of the most popular months to travel to Europe, so to save on flights across the pond, consider booking a cheap flight to a nearby destination. There are plenty of budget airlines and trains that can help you get to Berlin if you find a cheap transatlantic flight to another European city. Intra-Europe award flights can also be relatively inexpensive.

3. Amsterdam Pride (Aug. 2-4)

Folks crowd Amsterdam's iconic canals for the annual Pride parade of boats. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

The International LGBT+ Travel Association calls Amsterdam Pride "one of the greatest gay events in the world." It features street parties, circuit dance parties and the main event: a parade of boats through Amsterdam’s famous canals, which are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Dave Saunders is a British expat living in Los Angeles who attended Amsterdam Pride in 2023.

“Amsterdam Pride is great because it's unique — the parade is held on the canals, and the Pride floats are barges. The sides of the canals are covered in throngs of people celebrating and cheering on the barges,” he said in a text message.

If you want to plan ahead for a landmark version of Amsterdam Pride, mark your calendar, as Amsterdam will be hosting WorldPride 2026.

4. Taiwan Pride (Oct. 24-27)

Party it up, but be sure to explore all the attractions and nature that Taipei and its surroundings have to offer. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Taiwan Pride is the largest LGBTQ+ Pride event in East Asia, with an estimated 176,000 people joining the 2023 march, according to the Taipei Times. It’s not surprising that Taiwan Pride attracts such a large crowd, as Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019.

While you could easily spend your entire trip at Taiwan Pride, there are also plenty of free hikes and other attractions in Taipei to keep you busy.

“If you’re visiting Taipei for Taiwan Pride, be sure to check out Elephant Mountain, an easily accessible hike that offers views of the Taipei skyline, including Taipei 101,” said David Chou, an American based in San Diego who has been to multiple Taiwan Prides, in a text message.

5. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (February/March)

U.S. travelers can get an off-season Pride experience in Sydney at the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Australia’s largest LGTBQ+ celebration is Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, an annual event that lasts about two weeks in February and March. The timing works well for U.S.-based travelers looking for a warm-weather getaway in the winter because Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras falls during the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Plus, there's enough time between now and next year's event to start collecting points or miles to book an award flight to Australia.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is big in size and star power. This year, the event’s signature parade included 12,500 marchers, 200 floats and 250,000 spectators. Mardi Gras has also featured some of the world’s top musicians, with past performers including Dua Lipa, Cher, Sam Smith and Kylie Minogue.

If you want to add some time on the beach to your Sydney Mardi Gras experience, check out the Bondi Beach Party — a dance party for 15,000 revelers on Bondi Beach

6. Cape Town Pride in South Africa (March)

The natural beauty of Cape Town, South Africa — including Lion's Head mountain — gives travelers visiting for Pride plenty to explore. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

While smaller than the other events listed — just over 3,000 individuals took part in Cape Town’s parade earlier this year — Cape Town Pride is notable as a rare celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride in Africa. Homosexuality is still illegal in more than 30 African countries, according to Amnesty International.

When you’re not taking part in Pride activities, be sure to check out some inexpensive Cape Town highlights, including hiking Lion’s Head, visiting the penguins at Boulders Beach and enjoying a beach day at Camps Bay.

Ways to save on travel to LGBTQ+ events

While many Pride parades are free, the travel and other LGBTQ+-friendly events may not be. Here are some ways to save while celebrating:

Look for Pride Month hotel packages. Some hotels offer discounted rates and extra perks like a welcome gift or a free bottle of wine.

Some hotels offer discounted rates and extra perks like a welcome gift or a free bottle of wine. Book early. Some of the paid events for Pride Month and other LGBTQ+ celebrations offer early bird discounts if you buy tickets ahead of time.

Some of the paid events for Pride Month and other LGBTQ+ celebrations offer early bird discounts if you buy tickets ahead of time. Use points and miles to cover the costs of flights and hotels. If you spend on a travel credit card, you might be able to use points or miles, instead of cash, to help cover your travel costs.

More From NerdWallet

Josh Garber writes for NerdWallet. Email: travel@nerdwallet.com.

The article 6 LGBTQ+ Celebrations Around the World Worth a Trip originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.