6 Leading Banks Back SWIFT’s New International Payments Platform

Six of the world’s biggest banks endorsed a new platform for international payments set for launch in November 2022 by SWIFT, the global interbank messaging network.

Citi, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon and Standard Chartered plan to use the new platform, an announcement Thursday said.

SWIFT is a global messaging network connecting banks and other financial institutions for cross-border payments. It links more than 11,000 institutions, and in June alone has transmitted more than 350 million messages containing financial information.

The new platform is set to include features such as upfront validation of beneficiary details, extension of SWIFT’s high-speed system to lower-value payments and incorporation of the universal messaging standard for international payments, ISO 20022.

There have been suggestions that SWIFT could be made redundant by growth in use of digital currency – be it crypto, stablecoins or central bank digital currencies.

