6 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Send By Email

The holidays are quickly approaching -- whether you like it or not. If you're a procrastinator who typically completes your gift buying at the last moment, this one's for you. It's not too late to buy thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. Here are a few gift ideas that you can send by email. As a bonus, we've included several affordable options so you won't feel like you're putting your personal finance goals on hold as you complete your shopping.

1. Treat them to a shopping trip to their favorite store

A gift card is a win for the person giving the gift and the one buying it. Gift cards take the stress out of shopping and give your loved one control to choose what they want instead of getting a present they might not want or already have. Most retailers sell e-gift cards that get delivered by email, so this solution makes for an easy way to show you care.

2. Give the gift of language

Do you have someone in your life who enjoys learning new languages? Mobile apps make it easier to learn new skills. If you want to help someone in your life take their hobby to the next level, why not give a language learning app subscription? You can send them a year of Duolingo Super for $79.99. Since it's delivered electronically, it makes for the perfect last-minute gift.

3. Send a voucher for an exciting or relaxing experience

The people on your list probably live in homes occupied with too much stuff. Instead of a physical present, why not give an experience they'll love? Some examples include a workout class, a massage or spa treatment, or a local brewery or winery tour. Groupon is an excellent resource for these kinds of gifts. You can get a deal on fun experiences like the ones mentioned above and send a gift voucher by email.

4. Alleviate some stress by sending a meal

Life gets busy, and for many people, it's a struggle to keep up with work and life responsibilities while also cooking for the week. If you're looking for a way to make life easier for a busy person on your shopping list, why not help them with their next dinner? With this gift, they can start the new year off with less stress. Here are a few ways to send meals by email:

Give a HelloFresh gift card (prices start at $75)

Send an UberEats gift card (prices start at $25)

Treat them a DoorDash gift card (prices start at $25)

5. Give the gift of books

It's not too late to find the perfect gift for your favorite reader. You have several options for last-minute gifts that are sure to be a win. Whether they like to listen to or read their books, they will appreciate that you went out of your way to send a thoughtful present.

Here are a few ideas for gifts that you can deliver by email:

Gift a Nook book through Barnes & Noble (prices vary)

Send an Audible book (prices vary)

Give a 3-month subscription to the Book of the Month Club for $49.99

6. Treat them to an upgraded gaming experience

Why not give the gamer in your life a gaming subscription so they can get access to even more games? This makes for a considerate gift that fits any budget. Here are a few options to consider:

3-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription for $49.99

12-month individual Nintendo Switch Online subscription for $19.99

3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription for $24.99

It's a busy time of year. If you're feeling extra stressed because you haven't finalized your holiday shopping yet, you may want to consider buying gifts you can send by email. There are many ways to spread holiday cheer and show appreciation without draining your bank account. As you do your shopping, remember -- it's the thought that counts!

