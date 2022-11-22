6 Kitchen Appliances To Buy on Sale This Black Friday

Black Friday remains one of the best times of the year for deals on appliances both large and small -- especially in the kitchen. So whether you're looking for something little that sits on top of your counter or something big that's built into it, discounts are easy to come by both in stores and online the day after Thanksgiving.

Appliances are expensive -- especially the big-ticket powerhouses that do the heavy lifting in the kitchen. So it's essential to plan, prepare and pick your targets before Black Friday to avoid making an impulse purchase with something that's so pricey and important.

But in a lot of cases, you won't have to wait until the actual big day. Many retailers are spreading the savings out and offering their Black Friday deals early -- a few of the following discounts are yours for the taking right now. Some of the best sales are delivering 30% off the top brands -- but some appliances are going for up to half off their regular prices.

Best Buy: Whirlpool Freezer-Top Refrigerator

You can take around 30% off the regular price of this 20.5-cubic-foot white fridge/freezer, which earns high marks for its low cost and generous size from more than 2,500 reviewers. It's illuminated with LED lights and comes with the option of an icemaker, and the FreshFlow system keeps food fresher and crisper for longer. Simple dial temperature controls are easy to use and you can customize your interior storage with the moveable Flexi-Slide bin.

Home Depot: Samsung 4-Door Smart Refrigerator With Beverage Center

If you're looking for something a little fancier than a standard freezer-top fridge, you can save 28% on a high-end customizable Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator with glass doors and changeable panels. The concealed beverage center features an auto-filling pitcher and dual ice maker that makes either ice bites or cubes. A metal interior ensures consistent cooling and the FlexZone drawer offers five different temperature settings. In total, it offers 29 cubic feet of space for maximum storage.

Best Buy: Samsung Front-Control Dishwasher

Save more than 30% on a 24-inch stainless steel EnergyStar-certified dishwasher that reviewers say stands out for its large interior, sleek style, quiet operation and excellent cleaning ability. Its flexible third rack lets you clean more utensils and culinary tools and the upper rack is height-adjustable so you can customize your cycles. The interior of the door is stainless steel, which makes it both more durable and more hygienic, and it offers the versatility of four wash cycles and five options for pressure and temperature.

P.C. Richard and Son: Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave

Take 29% off this stainless steel microwave oven with 10 power levels and 1,000 watts of cooking power. It's fingerprint resistant and its display automatically turns off when not in use to save energy, but its most impressive feature might just be its ventilation system. The powerful vents operate nearly silently while clearing the air of steam and odors at a rate of 300 cubic feet per minute. Its sleek and modern design is available in four color schemes to match any kitchen.

Samsung: Samsung Smart Slide-In Gas Range

Head to Samsung.com to get this Wi-Fi-connected self-cleaning range for more than 46% off. Built to easily slide into your existing 30-inch freestanding range cutout, it's got a fingerprint-resistant finish and you can slide even heavy pots and pans across its seamless, edge-to-edge five-burner cooktop grate. Link it to Bixby, Google or Alexa to change the temperature with your voice and enjoy peace of mind with Samsung's Ready2Fit guarantee. It comes with free shipping and free returns for up to 15 days.

Walmart: Chefman French-Door Air Fryer and Oven

Anyone in the market for a toaster oven that can do a whole lot more can save more than 50% on a 26-quart air fry and countertop oven from Chefman when they purchase online through Walmart.com. From full chickens to baked desserts, crispy perfection is possible every time without the fat that comes with frying -- and you can choose to air fry, broil, toast or rotisserie. Cool-touch handles make cooking comfortable, clean-up is easy and all the accessories are dishwasher safe.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 21, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Kitchen Appliances To Buy on Sale This Black Friday

