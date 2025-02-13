6 Key Signs You’re Not Making the Most of Your Costco Membership

Many people consider a Costco membership nonnegotiable because it allows them to purchase high-quality items at budget-friendly prices. However, the warehouse club’s memberships come with an annual fee of $65 or $130.

To ensure you’re getting the most for your money, here are six key signs you’re not taking full advantage of what your Costco membership has to offer.

Not Considering the Executive Membership Upgrade

People who are avid Costco shoppers and spenders who have the $65 Gold Star Membership might be missing out.

By upgrading to the Executive Membership, which costs $130 annually, they can earn an annual 2% reward — up to $1,250 — and a discount on Costco Services. By spending $6,504 per year (about $542 per month) at the warehouse club, Executive Membership holders can earn back their entire membership fee in rewards. Spend half that much annually and earn back the $65 difference between the Gold Star and Executive memberships.

Ignoring the Costco App and Digital Features

The Costco app has information, tools and digital features to help you maximize your shopping and manage your membership. It offers a digital membership card right at your fingertips and allows you to make Costco shopping lists and view current savings promotions. App users can also check Costco gas prices, find great deals at Costco Travel and request refills from the warehouse club’s pharmacy.

Failing To Check Out Costco Services

Executive Membership holders who only shop in the warehouse and never check out Costco Services are missing out. Costco offers various insurance, home, auto, business and home improvement services to help members save even more, including discounted pet, auto and home insurance.

Failing To Fill Up at Costco Gas Stations

As long as you have the Costco app, you can check fuel prices at any Costco to see if you’re getting the best deal. However, the discount warehouse is known for its consistently low, member-exclusive prices. Also, Costco offers top-tier gasoline that improves performance, restores fuel economy, reduces emissions and protects fuel injectors and intake valves so you can fill up with confidence.

Passing Up Kirkland Signature Products

Costco shoppers who pass up Kirkland Signature products in favor of name brands are missing out on savings. According to Costco’s website, Kirkland products are designed to meet or exceed the quality of national brands while providing exceptional value. What do you have to lose?

Not Taking Advantage of the Free Household Card

If you are the only one in your household with a Costco card, you’re not making the most of your Costco membership. Primary members can assign a free household card to anyone over 16 living at the same address to help maximize membership usage.

