6 Key Signs Your Investment Portfolio Is About To Tank (And What You Can Do About It)

There’s no way to predict the day-to-day market fluctuations of an investment portfolio. Even investments that seem destined to be long-term losers can have extraordinary runs in value over extended periods of time. But there are still signs that a portfolio has an elevated chance of a dramatic selloff.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Find Out: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Some of these “red flags” mean that you should take action now while you can to protect your portfolio, while others are simply cautionary indications that you may suffer a temporary dip in your account value. Here’s a look at some of the key signs that your investment portfolio is about to drop, along with suggestions as to how you can prepare.

You’re Loaded Up With Speculative Stocks

Speculative stocks can certainly be fun to trade, but if they’re the backbone of your long-term investment portfolio, it’s all but inevitable that your luck will run out at some point. Just ask the speculators who piled into meme stock GameStop, which famously spiked up in value by more than 1,600% in a single week in January 2021. Those unlucky enough to get in at the peak are now sitting on losses of more than 84%.

Every trader thinks he or she is smart enough to beat the market, but statistics show it’s nearly impossible. Even the majority of professional money managers fail to surpass the return of the S&P 500. Data from research firm Morningstar shows that as of 2023, the S&P 500 index outperformed the majority of money managers for the 14th year in a row. And things are even worse for day traders, with some academic research papers suggesting that as many as 97% of them lose money. Unlike with investing, where the longer you persist the more likely you are to succeed, the longer you stay a speculative trader, the more likely you will blow up your account.

As an interesting footnote to the GameStop phenomenon — the people who are the most likely to have actually made money on the stock are those who have been long-term holders, not traders. Even with the stock falling so precipitously from its 2021 high, shareholders who have held onto the stock for the past five years have still earned a return of about 440%.

Check Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Your Portfolio’s Beta Greatly Exceeds the General Market

If the stocks in your portfolio have a beta greater than 1, it means that they’re more volatile than the market as a whole. This can be a good thing if prices are going higher, but if the market tanks, your stocks are likely to fall even more. If you’ve got huge gains in your account but all of your stocks are highly volatile, it’s a good idea to take profits from time to time. And if you don’t really know what “beta” means, it’s probably best to not own these types of stocks to begin with.

There Hasn’t Been a Correction in More Than One Year

On average, the stock market suffers a correction — defined as a fall of at least 10% — every 1.2 years. This means that, on average, if there hasn’t been a market correction in more than one year, there might be one just around the corner. This isn’t an exact science, of course, but more of a reminder that market corrections are actually fairly common. If you have a long-term investment plan, you shouldn’t alter it just because a correction might be coming. However, you should always be prepared for the occasional setback.

The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates

When the Federal Reserve embarks on a campaign of raising interest rates, it’s purposefully slowing the economy. Generally, the stock market doesn’t react well to this. In 2022, for example, the market slumped by 18% as the Fed began raising interest rates. While markets can go higher as rates rise, they usually suffer when the Fed initially changes direction. As this is often telegraphed in advance, you often have time to make any necessary adjustments to your portfolio.

The Economy Is Headed For a Recession

When the Fed raises interest rates too high — or when other forces create an economic slowdown — a recession arrives. As this by definition is a contraction of the economy, it leads to lower corporate earnings, which in turn tend to drag down stock prices. When GDP starts slowing down, it may be a sign that a recession is on the way, which often leads to a market correction. Be aware, however, that the economy doesn’t always tip over into a recession when it’s predicted to, so you don’t want to make any drastic changes to your portfolio after just a few weak economic readings.

There Is Global Unrest

While usually only temporary in nature, global unrest — such as the breakout of a major war — typically generates a knee-jerk reaction downwards in the stock market. Although no investor can predict the outbreak of all major conflicts, keeping an eye on current events can help you protect your portfolio.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Key Signs Your Investment Portfolio Is About To Tank (And What You Can Do About It)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.