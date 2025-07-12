6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

The thought of running out of money in retirement keeps plenty of Americans awake at night. In a survey of financial planners by the Financial Planning Association and the Journal of Financial Planning, over 47 % of respondents rated running out of money as their clients’ greatest retirement fear, with another 22% saying it was their clients’ second biggest worry. Many also worry about affording the lifestyle they’ve worked so hard for.

Be Aware: 4 Retirement Expenses Boomers Didn’t Plan for — but Should Have

Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

These fears are real but spotting early signs of trouble can help keep retirement savings from disappearing too soon. Here’s what to look out for before it’s too late.

You’re Tapping Retirement Accounts Early

With Morningstar research predicting around 45% of people retiring at 65 could run out of money in retirement, being complacent about retirement portfolios could be a major error. Needing to access retirement savings before originally scheduled withdrawals can mean other income sources aren’t covering needs.

Read Next: I’m a Financial Expert — This Is the No. 1 Mistake Americans Make With Their 401(k)

You’re Selling Investments To Pay Bills

Similarly, selling investments just to cover everyday bills means retirement savings aren’t stretching far enough. When savings are used this way instead of for emergencies or big planned costs, it speeds up the risk of running out of money.

You’re Using Credit Cards or Loans for Basics

When everyday costs like groceries, gas or utilities start landing on credit cards without a clear plan to pay them off, it signals that retirement income can’t keep up. Using debt to cover regular expenses can quickly get out of control and drain savings faster.

You’re Withdrawing More Than 3.7% a Year

Recent research from Morningstar recommends a safe withdrawal rate of just 3.7% annually, significantly lower than the old 4% rule. Withdrawing more than this increases the risk that retirement savings will run out too soon, especially when factoring in inflation, market downturns and longer lifespans.

You’ve Drained Emergency Funds Without Rebuilding

An emergency fund that’s repeatedly emptied for regular costs, then left empty, indicates retirement income is falling short. Without a cash safety net, even small unexpected expenses can force withdrawals that shrink retirement savings quickly.

You’re Relying Only on Social Security

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security benefits represent approximately 31 % of annual income for people over age 65. If other income sources run dry and Social Security becomes the sole lifeline, it’s a clear sign retirement savings aren’t enough.

Running out of money is a top fear for those planning retirement, and these signs show when it’s already becoming a real risk. Staying alert for these red flags can help prompt a course correction — adjusting spending, seeking guidance or rethinking plans — before savings run out for good.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.